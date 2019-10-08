Dynamite Apple iPhone XR deal bags you the phone for just $8 per month

This incredibly attractive Sprint mobile phone deal delivers the 5-star rated Apple iPhone XR for just $8 per month. Yep, you read that right - just $8 per month.

That's the phone that T3 said delivers "a no-compromise iPhone experience", with us praising the handset's "supremely slick and powerful specs", "very strong camera", "great battery life" and "excellent built quality".

So the fact that for absolutely nothing up front, you can now upgrade to the iPhone XR for such a tiny monthly cost is simply incredible in our eyes. $8 is less than a single McDonald's Big Mac meal, which really puts this deal's stunning value in sharp relief.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Apple iPhone XR | Upfront cost: $0.00 | Monthly cost: $8 | 18-month contract | Sprint

This Apple iPhone XR deal from Sprint is so good it just talks for itself. You get a brand new 64GB iPhone XR in your choice of colorway for $8.00 per month. And, that's it. There is no upfront cost and no hidden fees. You pay $8.00 per month over an 18-month period and then, at month 18, you can upgrade the handset or buy it. This deal also supports Sprint's iPhone Forever initiative whereby after 12 months you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model at any time. This deal also comes with free overnight shipping.View Deal

