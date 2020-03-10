Magical Disney+ UK deal lets you grab access for just £4.17 per month

If you've been waiting to sign up to Disney Plus UK then now, simply put, is the absolute time to do it. That's because Disney is currently running a pre-order offer whereby you can sign up for an entire year of Disney+ for just £49.99, which over a 12-month period means you are paying a jaw-droppingly low price of £4.17 per month.

£4.17! That is less than a single Big Mac meal at McDonalds. And, well, there's just no arguing with that — that is phenomenal value. £4.17 a month for access to the complete libraries of Disney, Marvel, LucasFilm, Pixar and Fox. And that is saying nothing of the reams of content included from National Geographic, either.

That's just over £4 for unlimited, unrestricted, 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos-packing content awesomeness. Compare that figure to Netflix, right now, which charges £11.99 for 4K streaming access, and there's only one winner. At one-third of the price, Disney+ simply is an absolute no-brainer for families and individuals.

Multiple members of the T3 team have already signed up to Disney Plus UK through this deal and now, with our cheap as chips subscription locked in, we're counting down the days till March 24, 2020, which is the day that Disney+ goes live. It is also the day this excellent pre-order deal ends, so be sure to exploit it now if you are interested in Disney+ before it is too late.

The full details of the Disney Plus UK pre-order deal can be viewed below:

Disney Plus UK | 1-year subscription | £59.99 £49.99 (£4.17 p/m) | Limited time offer | Available now

With more than 500 movies and in-excess of 7,500 TV show episodes, Disney+ is the new benchmark for streaming service quality. And, neatly, ahead of its official UK launch on March 24, 2020, Disney is running a superb pre-order offer that offers a full year subscription for just £49.99. That translates as a super low £4.17 per month.View Deal

What are we going to watch first when Disney Plus UK goes live? Well, The Mandalorian, for one, due to that cute baby Yoda, and then we are contractually mandated to watch the stupendously good Aladdin animated movie, before moving on to enjoy the Pocahontas-in-space-kitty-cat epic that is Avatar in glorious 4K HDR. And, with over 500 movies and more than 7,500 TV show episodes on tap, we'll then be spoilt for choice as watch to watch next. Toy Story 2 maybe...