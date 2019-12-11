Looking for a great coffee machine deal? Delonghi Eletta Bean to Cup has had its price ground and roasted at Amazon

The De'Longhi Eletta Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine delivers cup after cup of great fresh coffee, which is great news. But, better than that, it does it without any kind of fuss or bother, which can’t be said for some coffee machines. Amazingly, much of the actual coffee making is automatic, even though the machine can grind whole beans or ready-ground coffee depending on your preference. With a price tag of just £419 that makes it a very good deal indeed.

The automatic aspect means that this coffee machine does the lot, but without the faff. There’s an automatic cappuccino system while the Latte Crema micro-foam technology means you can sit back and enjoy cup after cup of Cappuccino, Latte Machiatto, Café Latte, Espresson Machiatto, Flat White and much more besides thanks to the ingenious design. Fancy a tea instead? You’re well-catered for, thanks to the DeLonghi’s hot water spout attachment. One-touch controls, a removable milk carafe and a generous 2 litre water tank adds more convenience into the equation.

The De'Longhi Eletta, Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine also features thermoblock technology, which allows you to adjust serving temperatures. That’s great news for people who often feel let down by substandard coffee machines that can’t seem to produce coffee that’s hot, as well as fresh.

One-touch button functionality means that coffee arrives without you breaking into a sweat too. This machine is also highly efficient, as DeLonghi has designed it with a programmable automatic shut-off feature. The same goes for switching it on, which is pretty cool we think.