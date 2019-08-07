DeLonghi Bean to Cup deal: Caffe Corso delivers the freshest coffee and a fresh £50 off

Making your own coffee from scratch is the way to go if you’re after freshness, taste and a superior brew, which makes the DeLonghi Caffe Corso ESAM2800.SB Bean to Cup a very good idea. That’s because this particular DeLonghi has an integrated grinder that lets you get fresh beans ground into exactly the type of coarseness you prefer. No less than seven settings mean the grinder is very versatile. Currently Amazon has £50 shaved off the asking price too and that makes it a great deal.

• DeLonghi Caffe Corso ESAM2800.SB Bean to Cup £299.99 | Was £349.99 | Save £50 at Amazon

Once you’ve got your beans ground up the machine is also very good at turning those into superb coffee. There are the usual popular coffee options at your disposal including espresso, cappuccino, latte, americano and latte macchiato, while we rather like the strength selector, which means you can fine-tune your preferred cup of Joe to taste just how you like it. Adding extra appeal is the milk frother, which delivers perfect servings of the white stuff as and when you need it.

Alternatively, you can work with pre-prepared ground coffee if time is really tight. And, in that respect, the appliance can be fired up and serving your coffee in no time thanks to its high performance 15 bar pump pressure. Usefully, the instant reheat capability means the DeLonghi can be ready to go again if you’ve got time for another shot of the black stuff before you get on your way.View Deal

Why you should buy De'Longhi Caffe Corso

You can squeeze two cups at a time from the machine, which is handy and we’re also pleased to see that the DeLonghi Caffe Corso ESAM2800.SB Bean to Cup can be cleaned with ease. In fact, the brewing unit can be removed entirely. That’s a plus point compared to some models on the market that tend to make this chore even more tiresome than it needs to be. There’s an auto shut-off too, which eliminates unnecessary energy usage.

There are also rinse and decalcification auto-programmes if you’re prone to hard water issues. Elsewhere, the silver and black design looks a treat, with function buttons nicely laid out and a footprint that’ll make it stand out in your kitchen without overwhelming your worktop.

The only slight downside we can see with the DeLonghi Caffe Corso ESAM2800.SB Bean to Cup machine is its slightly plasticy construction. Nevertheless, it’s a DeLonghi, so the overall build quality seems solid enough. And, with that decent discount this is a very cool deal indeed.

