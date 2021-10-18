Deal ends today! Black Friday comes early at Emma with over 50% off

Today is your last day to take advantage of the Emma Flash Sale, which knocks over 50% off these excellent mattresses... so long as you add the extra T3 exclusive discount code.

This flash sale knocks 45% off both of Emma's mattresses, as well as up to 50% off sleep accessories, and if you add code SUPERT3 at the checkout, you'll get an extra 10% off the sale price. We've done the maths, and that's over 50% off mattresses, making this the biggest percentage discount we've seen from Emma. This is an offer that's right up there with the best Black Friday deals, and it's not even November yet.

On the mattress front, you can pick between the multi award-winning, five star, memory foam-only Emma Original (our best memory foam mattress right now) or the Emma Premium, which adds a layer of tall springs for extra support and enhanced breathability. This deal ends today (18 Oct), so you'll need to hurry if you want to snap it up. If you do miss this deal, head to our Emma mattress deals and discount codes page for the best current price.

Emma mattress flash sale | 45% off + an extra 10% with code SUPERT3

Head to Emma armed with our T3 discount code for an extra 10% off the already heavily discounted prices. Choose between the memory foam Emma Original – our favourite memory foam mattress – or the hybrid Emma Premium, which amps up the support and airflow. Enter the code SUPERT3 at the checkout to claim.

Offer ends TODAY (18 Oct)View Deal

Can't choose between the two mattresses? Well, the Emma Original is softer, less supportive, and will sleep a bit warmer. It's suitable for most people, and is the cheaper of the two (read our Emma mattress review for more info).

For heavier people, or those who prefer a firmer sleep surface with more support, or those that tend to sleep hot, it's a good idea to invest in the pricier Premium (we're currently testing it, with a full review to follow). This is the mattress also sometimes known as the Emma Hybrid Original, despite not, in fact, being the brand's original hybrid – lower case – model.