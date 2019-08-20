Deal alert 🚨: save over £140 on Sky Sports and watch all the Premier League action

We might already be into the second week of the Premier League season, but that doesn't mean you've missed the chance to take advantage of the incredible football-themed Sky Sports offer available from Now TV.

Despite what the name might suggest, this special 10-month offer enables access to the complete suite of Sky Sports channels. That would typically set you back £339.99 at the usual £33.99 a month cost.

But the latest offer means you can save a whopping 40% on that price – dropping the total cost for the 10-month subscription down to £199. The deal expires on August 26 so you'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of the price drop.

This stunning 10-month Now TV Sky Sports deal will mean you're covered for the 2019/2020 Premier League season, The Championship, and Carabao Cup. Of course, you'll also be able to stream The Ashes, and a bucket load of F1 Grand Prix, too.

To watch Sky Sports on Now TV you'll either need to use one of the company's set-top box devices, or any of the 60 devices supported by the service. The Sky-owned company offers apps on hardware including Apple TV, EETV, iOS, Android, PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, YouView, Chromecast, Roku, LG Smart TVs, and Samsung Smart TVs.

Sky Sports 10-Month Subscription on Now TV | £339.99 £199

Despite what the name of this offer suggests, you're actually getting access to every single Sky Sports channel with this deal, including Premier League, Football, F1, Racing, Cricket, Golf, Sky Sports News, Mix, Action, Arena and Main Event. Paying upfront with this bundle means you'll save yourself £140 over the course of the year. As always with Now TV, you're under no obligation to keep the service after the 10-months is over and you can cancel at any time.

Offer expires August 26, 2019

View Deal

For those who aren't familiar, Now TV is a brilliant way to access everything on offer from Sky without the hassle of signing up to a contract. You can pick and choose between different bundles, like Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, and Sky Sports, on a rolling 30-day deal. So you can stick with Sports for a month, then switch over to watch some of the latest blockbusters, and back again.