Cyberpunk 2077-themed PS5 can be yours for less than $60 – but you need to hurry!

You don't need to can't wait for Sony to release PS5 faceplates or the special edition consoles its been teasing; you can pick up a vinyl wrap instead – and this limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 skin is absolutely breathtaking!

You'll need to act fast, as only a limited number are on sale, and if you're an Xbox Series X owner, you've not been forgotten! You can buy a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox vinyl wrap too.

(Image credit: Customize My Plates)

Customize My Plates has teamed up with console concept creator XboxPope to bring these Cyberpunk 2077 vinyl skins for the PS5 and Xbox Series X to life.

The collaboration includes an Xbox Series X console and controller bundle, and a PS5 console and controller bundle for $55 / £42 / AU$73, a PS5 console skin for $50 / £38 / AU$66, and a PS5 DualSense controller skin for $15 / £11/ AU$20.

XboxPope mocked up a PS5 Cyberpunk 2077 concept back in June, and has since seen their designs come to life thanks to a team-up with 2K for a Borderlands 3 Claptrap edition Xbox Series X. So they're the perfect pick for a console skin collab.

Meanwhile, you may remember the recent drama Customize My Plates was embroiled in when it attempted to sell unofficial PS5 faceplates under its previous moniker – PlateStation5.com. The site was shut down after Sony threatened legal action, and all orders were cancelled, which was bad news for gamers wanting to make the vision of a black PS5 a reality.

Customize My Plates went on to say it would be looking into setting up a GoFundMe to lobby Sony to give the okay for companies wanting to sell faceplates for the console. The viny wraps appears to be its solution in the interim.

According to the site's social media account, the Cyberpunk 2077 skins (going under the name 'False Era') the skins are selling out fast, and once they're gone, that's it forever. So if you want a positively breathtaking console, you'd better get a wriggle on.

