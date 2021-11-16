Currys PS5 restock confirmed as happening this week for 'PS5 VIPs'

As detailed in T3's PS5 restock tracker, the next Currys PS5 restock is now officially confirmed as happening this week, with gamers who have signed up to Currys VIP draw system being issued with access codes.

As can be seen in the image below, VIP codes are now being sent out, with T3 itself receiving the below email confirmation. The email not only lists your specific PS5 code (removed for obvious reasons from the image below) but also the date on which it can be used.

Check for PS5 stock now at Currys

For T3 that PS5 restock date was 20th November, 2021, however it could be different for each gamer.

The confirmation email from Currys confirming selecting in the PS5 VIP draw system. (Image credit: Currys)

How Currys VIP draw system works is interesting. Gamers who register their interest in the PS5 get entered into a big virtual pot, and then when the retailer gets more PS5 stock it draws a certain amount of gamers out of it and then assigns them a special VIP code.

This code does not guarantee the gamer a console, though. The code can be used on a specific day to go their local Currys store and, providing there is still stock on the day (which is limited, with a first come first serve policy in place), the gamer can then buy their system.

The console, which won't be in the store on the day, will then be delivered to the store at a later date, where the gamer can then go and collect it.

It's a drawn-out, multi-stage process, but it has been designed by Currys to combat PS5 scalpers and AI-powered reseller bots, which have been the bane of the PS5 restock world for the past 12 months.

Importantly, though, Currys is having a major PS5 restock this week and, providing you have a VIP code (check your mail and spam box), then you're now one step closer to bagging a system.

And, considering how far we are away from Christmas right now, if a gamer does get a PS5 this week at Currys then their order will almost certainly be delivered before Christmas, with Currys usually taking a week or two to process orders.

Currys isn't the only UK retailer having a PS5 restock this week, either, with both GAME (November 17th) and Argos (November 18th-19th) about to drop consoles.