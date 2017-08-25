Currys PC World Summer Mega Deals - save up to £1,000 on the latest tech

Currys PC World's best-ever Summer Mega Deals event is continuing over the bank holiday sales weekend with fantastic offers and savings of up to £1000 across various household essentials.

The Summer Mega Deals event features products from top brands including Sony, Bose, LG, Dyson, Samsung and Morphy Richards, across a variety of popular product categories, covering TVs, washing machines, fridge freezers, sound systems and more. Check out the latest deals below. And, of course, Currys PC World always has hundreds of deals at Black Friday prices.

LG OLED65C7V 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV - was £3,999 now £2,999 - save £1,000

SAMSUNG UE75MU6100 75" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV - was £2,499 now £1,999 - save £500

LG GSL961PZBV American-Style Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - was £1,099.99, now £599.99 - save £500

SAMSUNG UE75MU6100 75" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV - was £3,199, now £2,799 - save £400

BEKO WTB841R2A 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - Anthracite - was £379.99, now £219- save £160.99

LG LOUDR FH6 Wireless Megasound Hi-Fi - Black - was £279.99, now £159.00 - save £120.99

SAMSUNG HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar - was £799.99, now £699 - save £100.99

DYSON V7 Motorhead Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Pink - was £369.99, now £269 - save £100.99

BOSE SoundTouch 300 Wireless Sound Bar - was £599, now £499 - save £100

MORPHY RICHARDS Health Fryer - Black - was £129.99, now £59.99 - save £70

LG SJ6 4.1 Wireless Sound Bar - was £349.99, now £299 - save £50.99

SONY MHC-V50D Wireless Megasound Hi-Fi System - Black - was £399.99, now £349.99, save £50

Currys PC World is also offering customers an exclusive broadband deal from Talk Talk, giving 18 months of unlimited broadband and calls to landline and UK mobiles for the guaranteed price of £19.95 per month, with an upgrade to fibre available for £25 per month.