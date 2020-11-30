Save up to 63% on pre-owned Rolex, Omega, Breitling in the Chronext Cyber Monday sale

The words ‘Swiss watch’ and ‘sale’ aren’t often seen together, but you can currently save hundreds on a huge range of timepieces from the biggest names in the business, thanks to the Chronext Cyber Monday sale.

Although not brand new, many of the watches offered by Chronext are either as-new, or unworn and in spotless condition. Brands included in the sale include horological heavyweights like Rolex, Omega, Cartier, Tag Heuer, Hublot and many others.

Discounts vary, so don’t be expecting a half-price Rolex anytime soon. But Chronext says its savings range from 1% to a staggering 63%. Particular highlights include 38% off a new and unworn Breitling Super Avenger II (save £1,830), 7% off a Hublot Classic Fusion (save £550), and even a £270 saving on the ultra-exclusive Rolex Cosmograph Daytona.

So whether you are after a Tag Heuer Monaco Gulf Edition, a Rolex Datejust 41, or something more left-field like the Cartier Pasha 38 Chronograph, the Chronext Black Week could save you a small fortune.

Rolex Datejust 41 | Was: £10,090 | Now: £9,820 | Save: £270 (3%) at Chronext

The quintessential daily Rolex, the Datejust 41 is a 41mm stainless steel timepiece that really does go with anything. Presented here in unworn condition with box and papers, this 2020 example features a white gold bezel and blue dial, with magnified date complication at three o'clock.View Deal

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Co-Axial Master Chronometer | Was: £4,210 | Now: £3,690 |Save: £480 at Chronext

This 2020 divers watch with 300 metres of water resistance is presented in unworn condition with box and papers. The 42mm case is stainless steel and paired with a blue rubber strap and matching dial and bezel.View Deal

Breitling Transocean Day & Date | was £4,410 | now £2,960 | save £1450 at Chronext

This Breitling Transocean Day Date features a large 43mm stainless steel case, white dial, sapphire crystal glass, and a day date complication. It's powered by an automatic movement, and finished on a stunning stainless steel bracelet with a folding clasp for added security.View Deal

Hublot Classic Fusion | was £8,500 | now £6,730 | save £1,770 at Chronext

Showcasing the brand’s legendary technical craftsmanship with a contemporary aesthetic, the Hublot Classic Fusion collection brings together modern materials and techniques with stylish, classic design elements. This watch is presented in a 42mm titanium case and boasts a striking black dial with two chronograph sub-dials. a date display window at 6 o’clock, and black rubber strap.View Deal

Tudor Black Bay 41 | was £2,340 | now £2,240 | save £100 at Chronext

Water-resistant to 150 metres, the Black Bay 41 is powered by a Tudor Calibre 2824 self-winding mechanical movement and boasts a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. This model is presented on a stainless steel bracelet, and features the now iconic Black Bay dial.View Deal

Didn't find what you're looking for here? Check out everything else in the Chronext Black Week Sale.

Cyber Monday sales around the web (UK)