Cheap Virgin Media broadband deal: get connected with fast internet in lockdown

Virgin Media is well known for its mind-bendingly fast internet speeds and great broadband deals. However, this new cheap broadband deal is the best the supplier has ever offered, delivering fast internet for a crazy-low price point.

And, what's more, Virgin Media can also hook you up with this brilliant broadband deal rapidly, too, as it is still making installations during lockdown. If you've been thinking about a sweet broadband upgrade then checking this out is a no-brainer.

The deal itself is for Virgin Media's M50 Fibre Broadband package, and delivers a fat £100 discount while offering fast internet speeds averaging 54Mbps for just £23.95 per month. You also get free calls at weekends and the latest and greatest Virgin Media Hub as well.

For us here at T3, though, it is the promise of a fast installation that really takes this Virgin Media broadband deal to a different level right now, as much of the competition are now not doing any installations and have huge backlogs to plough through before any new ones can be made.

Instead of having to wait months to get hooked up, though, this broadband deal delivers fast and cheap internet now, and for that we salute Virgin Media. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Virgin Media M50 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 54Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £35 upfront | £23.95 per month

If you need a quality broadband upgrade right now then this best-offer-ever from Virgin Media is well worth checking out. That's because not only does it deliver fast internet for a very cheap price point, but Virgin can hook you up with it quickly during lockdown. Some nice extras like free weekend calls and the latest Virgin Media Hub add a cherry on top of the cake.View Deal

If you like the idea of the Virgin Media deal above but are out of its installation areas (70% of the UK can get Virgin internet right now), then be sure to scope out the best broadband deals available in the deals chart below.

This chart displays the very best and cheapest broadband deals from all the UK's major suppliers, and lets you filter by a multitude of things, too, including monthly price, internet speed and contract length.