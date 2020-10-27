Cheap Powerbeats Pro Amazon Black Friday deal drops UK price to lowest ever

Looking for a cheap Powerbeats Pro deal? It’s unlikely you’ll find a better deal on Beats by Dr Dre‘s Powerbeats Pro than this. That’s because a) they hardly ever get significant discounts in the UK and b) this is their lowest price here EVER. As far as we can tell, anyway. Long considered the best running headphones and/or workout buds on the market, Powerbeats Pro have never been so desirable. This is one of the very best Best Black Friday deals so far, in Amazon’s lengthy pre-Black Friday sale.

• Buy Powerbeats Pro for £175 at Amazon now. Were £220, save £45

Beats Powerbeats Pro are true wireless headphones but with over-ear hooks and uniquely angled ear tips, so they are always anchored very firmly (but comfortably) in your ears. As a result, no matter how rough the terrain you run on, or how hardcore your workout, Powerbeats Pro always stay in place. There are also no wires to get snagged.

Beats Powerbeats Pro £175 | was £220 | Save £45 at Amazon

Beats' smartest pair are are powered by Apple's H1 chip, designed specifically to improve headphone performance. With increased range and connectivity thanks to Class 1 Bluetooth, speech-detecting accelerometer and multiple microphones target your voice and filter out external noise for calls. This makes Beats a true-all-rounder, not just for workout junkies.

View Deal

Although the above link is for the very smart navy blue Powerbeats Pro, there are also deals on other colours. The moss green Powerbeats Pro can be had for £180, for instance. All the colour options can be viewed on that Amazon page.

Best Beats deals: The deals you need for Black Friday

Why you should buy Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro are among the best true wireless earbuds. They‘re designed to be workout orientated, but they're also great all-rounders for music and calls. The signature Beats bass has been dampened slightly in favour of better all-round sound, while multiple eartip options and a less intrusive hook secure a snug, comfortable fit.

With up to 9 hours of listening time extending up to 24 hours with the charging case, they're perfect for both marathons and the commute, with no fear of losing charge after long stints. Full volume and track controls mean you can also adjust your music without reaching for your device.

For workouts, Powerbeats are both unshakeable from your ears, and also IPX5 rated against sweat and rain. We wouldn’t immerse them in water but can say from experience that they’ll stand up to rain showers and intense sweatiness.

Although Powerbeats offer instant pairing with Apple devices and can operate Siri, they also work flawlessly with Android and Windows via Bluetooth.