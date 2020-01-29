Cheap Garmin watch deal of the day: get a Garmin Forerunner for under £90/$100

We're in the last few days of January which means two things: many people are getting paid which brings an end to one of the most (financially) challenging months of the year and also, a few of us have unfortunately given up on their new year's resolutions. But for those who haven't, here is a deal for you: get a Garmin Forerunner 35, a perfectly capable running watch, for under £90/$100. that's a Garmin watch deal not to be missed.

UK

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 35 fitness watch in Aqua Green at Decathlon for £89.99, was £109.99, you save £20 – that's 18%

US

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 35 at Walmart for $99.99, was $169.99, you save $70

A truly Amazon Prime Day worthy Garmin deal, the Forerunner 35 is a slim and lightweight running watch, ideal for everyday jogging, training and even for racing. It has a Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor as well as a GPS that records your distance, pace, intervals, among other things.

Garmin Forerunner 35 Running Watch in Aqua Green | Sale price £89.99 | Was £109.99 | Save £20 (18%) at Decathlon

The Garmin Forerunner 35 is slim and waterproof and has integrated heart rate sensor and built in GPS too. It only weighs a mere 37 grams and has a battery life of nine days – in watch mode. It syncs automatically to your phone using the Garmin Connect app.View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 35 running watch

Designed for runners wanting to programme simple training sessions, the Garmin Forerunner 35 is a slim and light running watch with built-in wrist heart rate monitor and GPS antenna that records the distance travelled as well as pace. This is not the high functioning GPS found in top tier Garmin watches, like the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, but it will do for beginner runners who aren't ready to make big financial obligations (yet).

UK

US

When it is paired with a compatible smartphone, the Forerunner 35 delivers Smart Notifications and you can keep the fam in loop using the LiveTrack that tracks your route in real-time. The Forerunner 35 automatically updates its software and can be used to control your music from your smartphone.