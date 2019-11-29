Cheap full-frame camera deal: Get the Sony A7 for under £550!

If you're looking for a new camera, Jessops has a quite-frankly-amazing deal currently running at the moment. Yes, if you haven't heard, Jessops, and the rest of the world is currently holding a Black Sale, with discounts across TVs, smart home, gaming, and, most importantly, cameras.

One of the best deals we've found is the fantastic Sony A7 with 50mm f/1.8 Lens, Sony Bag and Spare Battery for just £549, that's saving £450 on the £999 retail price!

Preserve important moments in your life with help from this camera which features a full-frame 24.3-megapixel Exmor CMOS sensor for crisp image and HD video capture.

The great news is that you can start shooting right away, since a 50mm f/1.8 Lens and spare battery is included in the deal bundle.

One of the best features of this camera is Wi-Fi, which makes transferring images instantly to your phone (and sharing online) super easy.

Sony a7 Mirrorless Camera Body with 50mm f/1.8 Lens, Sony Bag and Spare Battery | was £999 | now £549 | save £450 at Jessops

Amazon has just knocked a substantial £450 off the RRP of this full-frame camera bundle from Sony, bringing its price right down to only £549. This is an amazing deal if you're after a cheap full-frame camera.View Deal

This is an amazing deal if you're after a cheap full-frame camera, but if you're looking for something else check out all camera deals at Jessops.

Black Friday sales around the web