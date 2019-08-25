Cheap Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch deal: get the best fitbit for a KILLER price

As Fitbit says, 'there is a Versa for everyone'. And if you are one of that 'everyone', now is the time to buy a Versa, thanks to the Amazon End of Summer Sale Fitbit deals. Both the Versa and the Versa Special Edition has been discounted, 30% and 27% off respectively.

• Buy Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch on Amazon for £139.99, was £199.99, you save £61 – 30%

• Buy Fitbit Versa Special Edition fitness smartwatch on Amazon for £159.99, was £219.99, you save £60 – 27%

The Versa and the Versa Special Edition are compatible with the Fitbit app where you can not only monitor all your activity and sleep, but you can also receive suggestions and recommendation on how to improve both.

Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch | Sale price £139.99 | Was £199.99 | Save £61 (30%)

The Fitbit Versa has it all: activity and sleep tracking, 24/7 heart rate, water resistant to 50 metres, smart phone notifications, on-screen workouts, music storage and NFC-powered Fitbit Pay. The screen is banging too. Deal ends at 23:59 on 25 August.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Special Edition fitness smartwatch | Sale price £159.99 | Was £219.99 | Save £60 (27%)

Same as the above but with snazzier bands. If you want to make your fitness band look even more like a smartwatch, choose the Versa Special Edition. In this version, the beautiful display is coupled up with beautiful straps for the ultimate Fitbit look. Deal ends at 23:59 on the 22 August.View Deal

Shop the Amazon End of Summer Sale

Why should you buy the Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch

The Versa has all the functions you can ever want from a fitness smartwatch and on top of that, it even looks great. The main issue with most of the fitness wearables on the market is the screen; although they have the functionality to support smartphone notifications, the size of the display is most usually too small to actually implement such feature effectively.

This isn't the case with the Versa. The screen is stunning and just large enough not to be bulky so you can wear it when you sleep. The Versa looks good enough not to be mistaken for a fitness tracker, so you can avoid the awkward conversations with your colleagues in the office when they ask you about your sporting habits.

The Fitbit Versa is also in the top position on our best Fitbit list.