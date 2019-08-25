Cheap Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker deal: Now under £100 for 24 hours!

If you ever wanted to invest in a Fitbit, now is the time. This cheap Fitbit Charge 3 deal brings the price down just under £100, the cheapest this fitness tracker has ever been. Even the NFC capable version has been discounted off too, this being £109.99. In case you really want to pay with your fitness tracker in the shops.

• Buy Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker on Amazon for £99.99, was £129.99, you save £30 – 23%

• Buy Fitbit Charge 3 NFC Special Edition fitness tracker on Amazon for £109.99, was £149.99, you save £40 – 27%

The Fitbit Charge 3 is best selling heart rate monitor on Amazon, which says a lot about its popularity. It would be a real shame to miss this fitness tracker deal from the one of the most well-trusted companies out there.

Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker | Sale price £99.99 | Was £129.99 | Save £30 (23%)

With battery life up to seven days, the Fitbit Charge 3 can monitor your heart rate 24/7 to better track calorie burn, optimise workouts and uncover health trends that inspire you to make moves on your health and fitness goals. It also automatically recognises exercises like runs, swims and more. Deal ends at 23:59 on 25 August.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3 NFC Special Edition fitness tracker | Sale price £109.99 | Was £149.99 | Save £40 (27%)

Pay for your nutribars in the shops with the Fitbit Charge 3 NFC Special Edition. Built swimproof and water resistant to 50 metres, this version is identical to the one above, apart form the payment function, of course. Deal ends at 23:59 on the 22 August.View Deal

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker

The Fitbit Charge 3 automatically recognises exercises and tracks them fairly accurately using the wrist-based heart rate monitoring system. The same system monitors sleep and helps you better understand your sleep quality. It also provides insights to improve your sleep (you have to wear it at least three times for it be able to set up a baseline).

You won't miss any updates thanks to the smartphone notifications, which displays messages and provides call, calendar and app alerts. You can also set reminders to move, and once you are moving, the Charge 3 can display real-time pace and distance info, using the phone's GPS.

On top of this, the NFC Special Edition also comes with integrated NFC payment option and different band styles.

The Fitbit Charge 3 is on our best fitness tracker list (almost right at the top, too).