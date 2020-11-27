Snap up a cheap Emma mattress with this exclusive T3 code for 36% off

Emma is the brand behind T3's best mattress, and the winner of two T3 Awards. And right now there's a Emma mattress Black Friday deal to make this already excellent value mattress a whole lot cheaper.

In the UK, there's a T3 exclusive: use the code T37 to save 37% site-wide. In the US, there's a deal to rival the best Black Friday mattress deals: for Black Friday 2020 there's 40% off sitewide with code EMMABF. This code works for all of Emma's excellent sleep products, the Original, the Hybrid, the Cot mattress and even accessories like the mattress protector and Emma pillow, if that's all you need.

UK deal: Get 37% off at site-wide | Exclusive T3 discount code T37

You can save a whopping 37% on anything at Emma. Our recommendation is the Emma Original, a 25cm-deep, ridiculously comfortable memory foam mattress with a removable, machine-washable and temperature-regulating cover. View Deal

US Emma mattress Black Friday deal | Get 40% off sitewide with code EMMABF

This incredible early deal gets you a huge price drop on everything at Emma, including the award-winning Emma Original. This memory foam mattress is supportive, super comfortable, and great quality, and this discount makes it an absolute steal. There's 45% off on bundles, too. View Deal

The Emma Original is a foam-based mattress that consists of three distinct layers: a top layer of breathable Airgocell foam, followed by pressure-relieving visco-elastic memory foam. This tops a thick bottom layer of HRX foam, designed to provide exceptional support, especially around your lower back. Finally, there's a breathable, temperature regulating cover. It's our favourite mattress, hands down, and has been for some time now – but if you prefer springs, you could also consider the Emma Hybrid.

