Cheap electric toothbrush deal: Philips Sonicare 3500 is less than half price today

If you missed the recent spate of cheap electric toothbrush deals that dropped around Amazon Prime Day in July and you thought you'd have to wait until Black Friday in November to get a great electric toothbrush deal, then fear not because here's a sweet better-than-half-price offer that's running for TODAY ONLY.

The Philips Sonicare DailyClean 3500 Electric Toothbrush is now just £39.99, down from £89.99, as an Amazon Deal of the Day, which means that at the stroke of midnight it will go back up in price.

The Sonicare DailyClean 3500, in this rather fetching mint green colour, features a two-minute smart timer to helps ensure dentist recommended brushing time, a travel case and Optimal White brush head and a two-week battery life. It also features 'QuadPacer' technology, which lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth, so no brushing a quarter of your teeth for two minutes and forgetting the other three quarters.

If this is your first electric toothbrush, you will be eased in with the EasyStart programme, which gently increases power over the first 14 uses.

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 3500 | RRP: £89.99 | Now: £39.99 | Save: £50.00 (56%)

Philips Sonicare uses sonic technology, which drives fluid between your teeth and along the gum line for a better clean. Philips claims that this brush will remove up to three times more plaque than using a manual toothbrush. Delivery is free and deal ends at midnight on Tuesday 13 August, 2019.View Deal

