Cheap Dyson V11 Absolute deal is on for a short time for Black Friday… and you won't believe the price

Nowadays, the best vacuum cleaners are often in fact the best cordless vacuum cleaners – sales have shot up, to the point where cordless now makes up well over 50% of the overall vac market. Much of that boom in interest and sales has been driven by the success of the Dyson cordless vacuum, so it's perhaps no surprise that the 2019 T3 Award for vacuums of all kinds, was won by the Dyson V11 Absolute.

Dyson V11 Absolute: multiple cleaning modes and a handy battery meter

The new price is barely more expensive than the V11 Animal, which lacks the V11’s best cleaning head - the adaptive High Torque head. None of the retailers is making much of a song and dance about it but this is a DEAL.

At first glance the V11 Absolute looks very much like its predecessor, the V10 Absolute. However, a few clever little tweaks have made it even better as a corded vac replacement.

The key upgrade is the addition of the new High Torque cleaner head (with 'Dynamic Load Sensor'). This serves up 20% better suction than the V10 Absolute and greatly improves performance on mucky carpets. Cleaning was already excellent on hard floors, and that is maintained here, with Dyson's spongey 'soft roller' head built specifically for hard floors. There are 9 attachments in total in the Absolute package.

With the High Torque head and the top 'Boost' power setting employed, the V11 is easily as good as even the best corded vacuums. What's really impressive, however, is that performance is maintained even on the lower 'Auto' and 'Eco' settings. Auto adapts suction based on whether you're on carpet or hard floors, to extend the battery life, while the lower-wattage Eco mode lasts up to 60 minutes per charge.

Very handily, a new LCD screen, as well as showing the name of the mode you're in, also displays an accurate estimate of remaining run time.

Advanced filtering means that 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns are safely processed – good news for allergy sufferers. The bin is easy to empty, with a very satisfying mechanism.

As ever with Dyson (and all the best cordless vacs), the best thing about the V11 is the way it effortlessly transitions from a handheld for dusting, to a cord-free, lightweight upright for your floors. We might even go so far as to say that it makes cleaning your home fun, which is the kind of everyday miracle that definitely deserves a prize.