The best Dyson Cool fan deals 2019: get the cheapest Dyson AM06 and AM07 prices

Dyson’s Cool fans are the best you can buy when it comes to staying cool over the summer. The Dyson Cool fan range covers the powerful, quiet Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan, and it’s smaller, streamlined and cheaper sibling, the Dyson Cool AM06 desk fan.

These innovative Dyson fans won't just cool you down – they look cool, too, which is a rare feat for a fan. They're among the best fans you can buy, so they don’t tend to come cheap. But if there’s a Dyson deal to be had, you’ll find it here. Our team is constantly searching for the cheapest Dyson AM07 and AM06 prices – and you’ll find today’s best Dyson Cool fan deals here on this page.

Dyson AM06 deals

The best Dyson Cool AM06 desk fan prices and deals The cheapest Dyson fan for cooling smaller spaces Specifications Type: cooling fan Format: desk Airflow at max setting: 370 l/s Amp diameter: 300mm Cord length: 1.8m Weight: 1.8kg Reasons to buy + Easy to tilt and move around + Small, powerful, quiet + Energy efficient Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t purify air like some Dyson fans

The Dyson Cool AM06 desk fan is designed for smaller spaces, making it particularly good for cooling a bedroom, or placing on a desk or table while you work. It uses Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology to amplify the airflow by up to 15 times, creating a smooth, powerful stream of cool air.

We especially like how quiet it is. The Dyson Cool desk fan is 75 per cent quieter than the previous model (with Quiet Mark accreditation from the Noise Abatement Society), so it won’t disturb your sleep. The Dyson AM06 uses 40 per cent less power than the previous desk fan too, so it costs less to run.

It’s bladeless, like all Dyson fans, making it safer for homes with children and pets, and easier to clean – you can just wipe it clean with a cloth. And it comes with a handy curved and magnetised remote with 10 airflow settings. When you’re not using it, you can attach it to the machine so you don’t lose it. There’s also a sleep timer, which lets you programme the Dyson Cool AM06 desk fan to turn off after preset intervals that range from 15 minutes to nine hours.

Over on Amazon, the Dyson AM06 has a lot of great user reviews – averaging at 4.5/5 stars - and it’s the same at AO.com, with 4.7/5. Certainly we think it’s a fantastic fan: it’s in second position in our best Dyson fan guide, thanks to its powerful cooling, efficiency and comparatively more affordable price (it’s around £200 cheaper than the Dyson TP04, at number one).

Here are more Dyson AM06 deals and discounts - you’ll find more of today’s cheapest prices below.

Dyson AM07 deals

The best Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan prices and deals A powerfully efficient fan for cooling larger spaces Specifications Type: cooling fan Format: tower Amp width: 190mm Cord length: 1.8m Weight: 2.85kg Reasons to buy + Brilliant for larger spaces + Dyson's most energy efficient fan + Safe and easy to clean Reasons to avoid - More expensive

The Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan is Dyson’s best fan for cooling large spaces. It uses Dyson’s innovative Air Multiplier technology to amplify the surrounding air, drawing it in and accelerating it through an annular aperture, before projecting a smooth, powerful, airflow into the room and creating an effective cooling effect.

Like all fans in the Dyson range, the Dyson AM07 tower fan is bladeless – so it’s safer for children and pets, and it’s easier to clean. It’s quiet, too. The Dyson AM07 makes 60 per cent less noise than previous models and, like the AM06, has been awarded Quiet Mark accreditation by the Noise Abatement Society, so it shouldn’t disturb your sleep.

The Dyson AM09 is particularly effective at cooling larger spaces, but it’s lightweight and versatile – you can easily move it between rooms. There are 10 speed settings, and other handy functions include 90-degree oscillation to direct the airflow around the room, and a sleep timer that can programme the Dyson AM07 tower fan to turn off at intervals ranging from 15 minutes to 9 hours. Like the AM06 above, it also comes with a curved, magnetised remote that you can store on the machine so you don’t lose it.

An impressive 89 per cent of reviewers on Dyson’s website would recommend the Dyson AM07 tower fan. It’s averaging 4.7/5 stars over at AO.com, and it has over 200 positive reviews on Amazon too – so this Dyson Cool fan seems to be living up to its reputation. We’re constantly searching for deals and discounts. Here are more of today’s cheapest Dyson AM07 tower fan prices.