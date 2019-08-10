Cheap Bowflex deals from Amazon cut the price of the dumbbells of the gods

We have been praising the Bowflex modular dumbbells lately and here we are, a quick Bowflex discount! No need to wait until Black Friday to find cheap dumbbell deals. We have offers for the home gym enthusiasts of both the UK and the US, so no one will have to feel left out.

The Power Block Sport 24 uses a different system to Bowflex but it is a great modular dumbbell set at a more affordable price, particularly when, as here, it is discounted by 35% on Amazon UK.

• Buy Power Block Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell at Amazon UK for £129.99 – was £199.99 , save £70 (35%)

Over in the States, our American readers can scoop 25% off the real McCoy, as Bowflex's Selecttech 1090 gets a price cut in this Amazon.com deal.

• Buy Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbell, Single for $299 at Amazon US – was $399, save $100 (25%)

Yes, UK users can have this shipped to the UK. Either weight would make an excellent addition to your spare room/garage/ actual home gym.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbell, Single | Sale price $299 | Was $399 | Save $100 (25%)

Replacing 17 different individual dumbbells, the Selecttech dumbbells are versatile and innovative in the same time. Adjust the dial at the end of the dumbbell and always pick the right amount of weight up. The weight range on each dumbbell is 10 to 90 pounds. The moulding around the plates ensures your workouts stay quiet (no need to tell the neighbours your workout schedule anymore).View Deal

Power Block Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell | Sale price £129.99 | Was £199.99 | Save £70 (35%)

Adjust the weight of the Power Block Sport 24 dumbbells in 3-pound increments up to 24 pounds. The ergonomic handle is padded for extra wrist protection. Comes with a limited 10-year warranty too.View Deal

Why you should invest in a Bowflex or cheap Bowflex rival?

Modular dumbbells are great space saving equipment for your homes. you don't have to buy a range of individual weights to be able to progress in your workout plan. Not only it is cheaper overall to have these type of dumbbells, they are also more convenient to use.

Dumbbells can be used for whole body workouts and if you have a weight bench, you don't need any other equipment to work all your muscles. All the exercises that can be performed with barbells can also be performed with dumbbells, including bench presses, squats, deadlifts and more.

Both the Bowflex and the Power Block can be adjusted in increments so you can fine-tune your workouts. The Power Block Sport 24 is recommended for aerobic exercises, given the lighter maximum weight setting.

