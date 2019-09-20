Cheap Apple AirPods deal on Amazon: get these superb earphones for a great price while stocks last!

In case you wanted to wait until Black Friday to lay your paws on a cheap Apple AirPods deal, well, Black Friday has arrived early for you! Both the wireless and non-wireless charging case version have been discounted off, making an already appealing product even more attractive.

• Buy Apple AirPods with charging case at Amazon for £143.98 – was £159.00, save £15.08 – 9%

• Buy Apple AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon for £169.00 – was £199.00, save £30.00 – 15% (!)

• Buy Apple AirPods (Renewed) at Amazon for £109.00

These Bluetooth earphones are powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, turn on automatically and also support hands free control using Siri. The battery last for up to 24 hours (18 hours talk time).

Apple AirPods with charging case (latest model) | Sale price £143.98 | Was £159.00 | Save £15.08 – 9% off on Amazon

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using your voice only. They turn on automatically and also connect automatically to paired devices. Just say 'Hey Siri' to activate the voice assistant feature. You can also double-tap the AirPods to play or skip forward.View Deal

Apple AirPods (Renewed) | Price £109.00 on Amazon

Want it even cheaper? How about Amazon's renewed Apple AirPods look and work like new products and are backed by the 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Perfect for the price conscious buyer.View Deal

Why you should buy the Apple Airpods?

Apple products have always been famed for their built quality and design and the AirPods are an excellent example of this mentality.

Apple has always put user experience at the forefront of everything they do. The AirPods are compact but last up to 24 hours with one charge, connect to your iPhone automatically and even turn themselves on automatically.

The long battery life is thanks to the upgraded H1 chip that now also supports hands free controls using the Siri voice assistant.

We most likely won't see an AirPods 2 until 2020, so if you want one, might as well get them now for a discounted price. They won't linger around for long for this cheap!