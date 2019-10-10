Cheap 4K TV deal: this big screen Samsung UHD TV is under £500 ahead of Black Friday

Here's some good news if you're after a cheap 4K HDR TV ahead of the Black Friday deals: you can currently get a Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR TV from AO.com for under £500.

As an AO deal of the week (so we assume you won't be able to get it at this price after the weekend) you can pick up the Samsung UE55RU7100 for just £479, saving £70 on its previous price.

The picture from this Freeview HD set is brilliantly sharp due to its 4K Ultra HD LED display. There's support for HDR including the advanced, super-dynamic HDR10+, which really brings out the best colours in whatever you are watching.

Samsung’s Smart Hub offers a range of streaming apps, including Apple TV, YouTube, Netflix and Spotify, and the TV can even connect to a Google Home or Amazon Alexa smart speaker, so you can control your TV by voice.

It also features Wi-Fi and ethernet connections, three HDMI inputs and two USB inputs for all your connectivity needs. With an average customer review score of 4.8 out of 5 on AO.com, you can be sure you're getting a quality TV (though we wouldn't expect anything less from Samsung).

Note that this is a UK deal, but if you are visiting this page from the US or Canada, then we should let you know that some of the best 4K UHD and 8K TVs are at Black Friday deals prices now over at Best Buy with savings of up to $2,000!