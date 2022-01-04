CES 2022: all the news, products and innovation from the world's biggest tech show

After a year's break, where the show went virtual due to the COVID-19 outbreak, CES is back in Las Vegas for 2022. However, rising numbers and the Omicron variant, many of the exhibitors and news networks (including T3) have chosen to attend virtually again for a second year.

Despite these challenges, we expect plenty of innovation this year, from the increasingly lifelike images on the latest TVs to the highly intelligent autonomous vehicles and home devices. We will see new challengers for the best products to buy in 2022 as well as prototypes for products of the future.

Past years have seen the coming and going of TV and video formats, the rise in megapixels on digital cameras and even the rise and fall of companies (anyone remember Napster?).

The show officially starts on Wednesday, Jan 5 and runs through Jan 7, though many of the big announcements are made the day before. This page will be updated with some of the highlights and big announcements as they happen, so keep checking back.

Later this week, we will be announcing the Future Tech Awards, including the Future 50 leading individuals in technology. So far we announced the inclusion of Linda Zhang, Ford's chief engineer on the F-150 Lightning. There will also be T3's pick of the show.

(Image credit: CES)

CES news highlights so far