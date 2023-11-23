Build a smart home for under £250 with these cheap Black Friday deals

Create an entire smart home for cheap with these Black Friday deals on Ring, Philips Hue and more

Black Friday smart home deals for under £250
(Image credit: Future)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
published

With over 300 million smart homes around the world, it’s hard to believe that some people don’t have any smart devices in their home. If this is you and you’ve finally decided to dip your toe into the world of smart homes, I’ve found the best Black Friday deals that will help you create an entire ecosystem for under £250!

Below, I’ve found the best smart home deals from Amazon Echo, Philips Hue, Ring and Blink. These discounts are on smart displays, the best smart bulbs, the best security cameras and the best video doorbells, and having any or all of these gadgets around your home makes daily tasks easier and protects your home from potential threats.

If you buy the following smart home devices together, your total will come to £241.47, thanks to the Black Friday sales!

Echo Show 5 (3rd generation): was £89.99

Echo Show 5 (3rd generation): was £89.99, now £44.99 at Amazon
Get 50% off the Echo Show 5 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. This third generation smart display and speaker has a wide 5.5-inch touch screen and has a built-in camera so you can make video calls to your friends and family. It can stream music, play TV shows, set timers, read out recipes and much more… and it’s now just £44.99!

View Deal
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Wireless Lighting LED Starter Kit: was £129

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Wireless Lighting LED Starter Kit: was £129, now £84 at John Lewis
Save £45 on the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance LED starter kit at John Lewis. Perfect for people new to smart lighting, this set comes with two B22 bulbs and the Philips Hue Bridge. Once set-up and connected, you can choose between 16 million colours and sync them to your music, movies and games.

View Deal
Blink Outdoor + Floodlight: was £124.98

Blink Outdoor + Floodlight: was £124.98, now £62.49 at Amazon
The Blink Outdoor + Floodlight is now half price at Amazon. Available in black, this wireless battery-powered security camera has an HD floodlight that lights up to 700 lumens for clear views of your home. The camera has motion detection sensors, two-way audio and works with Alexa. This deal also comes with a free trial of the Blink subscription plan.

View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd generation): was £99

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd generation): was £99, now £49.99 at Argos
Get the Ring Video Doorbell for under £50 in the Argos Black Friday deals. With a Ring video doorbell, you’ll never miss a parcel or visitor again as you can see, hear and speak to whoever’s at your door in real-time from your phone or tablet. This second generation model has 1080p HD video, built-in sensors and is super easy to set up.

View Deal

Like these deals? Then make sure to check out the latest Black Friday deals from Amazon, John Lewis and Argos.

CATEGORIES
Deals
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations!


Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸