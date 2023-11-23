Build a smart home for under £250 with these cheap Black Friday deals

With over 300 million smart homes around the world, it’s hard to believe that some people don’t have any smart devices in their home. If this is you and you’ve finally decided to dip your toe into the world of smart homes, I’ve found the best Black Friday deals that will help you create an entire ecosystem for under £250!

Below, I’ve found the best smart home deals from Amazon Echo, Philips Hue, Ring and Blink. These discounts are on smart displays, the best smart bulbs , the best security cameras and the best video doorbells , and having any or all of these gadgets around your home makes daily tasks easier and protects your home from potential threats.

If you buy the following smart home devices together, your total will come to £241.47, thanks to the Black Friday sales !

Echo Show 5 (3rd generation): was £89.99 , now £44.99 at Amazon

Get 50% off the Echo Show 5 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. This third generation smart display and speaker has a wide 5.5-inch touch screen and has a built-in camera so you can make video calls to your friends and family. It can stream music, play TV shows, set timers, read out recipes and much more… and it’s now just £44.99!

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Wireless Lighting LED Starter Kit: was £129 , now £84 at John Lewis

Save £45 on the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance LED starter kit at John Lewis. Perfect for people new to smart lighting, this set comes with two B22 bulbs and the Philips Hue Bridge. Once set-up and connected, you can choose between 16 million colours and sync them to your music, movies and games.

Blink Outdoor + Floodlight: was £124.98 , now £62.49 at Amazon

The Blink Outdoor + Floodlight is now half price at Amazon. Available in black, this wireless battery-powered security camera has an HD floodlight that lights up to 700 lumens for clear views of your home. The camera has motion detection sensors, two-way audio and works with Alexa. This deal also comes with a free trial of the Blink subscription plan.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd generation): was £99 , now £49.99 at Argos

Get the Ring Video Doorbell for under £50 in the Argos Black Friday deals. With a Ring video doorbell, you’ll never miss a parcel or visitor again as you can see, hear and speak to whoever’s at your door in real-time from your phone or tablet. This second generation model has 1080p HD video, built-in sensors and is super easy to set up.