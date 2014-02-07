BT launches Android landline phone

BT has announced a smartphone designed especially for use with home landlines.

Called the BT Home SmartPhone S, the touchscreen phone comes loaded with Android and apps like Facebook and YouTube.

It also comes with BT's Nuisance Call Blocker, which means users can choose to block all international numbers, withheld numbers and unknown callers. In addition to being able to block those groups, users can also block up to ten individual numbers.

The phone also comes with a Do Not Disturb mode that can switch off the ringer at certain times of the day and week.

BT has also included the ability to block calling certain numbers, including all premium rate lines.

"The new BT Home SmartPhone S allows customers to enjoy the features they would expect from a smartphone combined with the great features of a BT home phone, including nuisance call blocking to put them back in control of who they want to speak to," commented Erik Raphael, director of Wi-Fi and Devices at BT.

"The Home SmartPhone S makes the home phone central to family life again, allowing you to look up numbers online and communicate with friends and family via email, facebook or calls."

The BT Home SmartPhone S is available now from the BT Shop. It is priced at £170.