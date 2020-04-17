"Bro, this look insaaaaaaaaane!!!!!" — astonishing PS5 console blows gamers away

The Sony PS5 next-gen console is coming and, despite the disconcerting news that it may be much harder to pick up at launch than we all thought, it already looks like it is going to be a gamer's dream system, delivering super powerful hardware and a fantastic library of PS5 games to play.

Here at T3, as massive gamers, we simply can't wait to unbox a new PlayStation 5 console come the 2020 winter holiday season and, after gazing in awe at its new DualSense controller, we have been eagerly awaiting an official dispatch from Sony as to what its PS5 console will look like.

Gamers worldwide seemingly can't wait to see the PS5, either, and that has led to a series of fantastic concept designs of the console being produced over the past few weeks, including a doozy from ConceptCreator (see below video) as well as this astonishing new visualisation from Reddit user u/ruddi2020. Check out the images below for a full look:

(Image credit: Reddit user: u/ruddi2020)

This fresh concept design seems to have gone down really well with gamers, too. In the comments section under the PS5 design pics the outflow of praise was marked, with Reddit user milksteak_96 stating that:

"this is one of the most original renders I've seen & it makes sense. tired of seeing ps5 concepts that look like ps4 slims"

Reddit user NibblerOfPennies also couldn't get enough of the PlayStation 5 design, noting that:

"It’s super nice to see someone making renders that look cool, but also would function properly as a console. Good job!"

(Image credit: Reddit user: u/ruddi2020)

User ArthurBrando's jaw well and truly hit the flaw though after seeing this PS5 console design, declaring:

"Bro, this look insaaaaaaaaane!!!!! I LOVE it! You should work for Sony. So clean, neat, every detail makes sense."

Hong-Kwong then backed this praise up by admitting that the PlayStation 5 design was "beautiful work" and that they'd be "quite happy to have this on display."

(Image credit: Reddit user: u/ruddi2020)

Here at T3, while we don't think this is how the final PlayStation 5 console will look, we really like how ruddi2020 has taken that marked devkit design and run with it in a really classy way. We like the mesh finish, especially.

Hopefully we will all get our first look at the official PS5 sooner rather than later, which has been reported as suffering a little in terms of announcement date slippages due to the current situation worldwide.