Brilliant broadband deal alert: get a £75 Amazon gift card when you sign up with Plusnet

If you're fortunate enough to be coming to the end of your broadband contract, Plusnet has unleashed a stellar new broadband deal that includes a free £75 Amazon gift card –perfect to treat yourself to a new mesh network system, for example. Or you could save it to spend on some Black Friday deals.

The broadband provider has also halved its typical activation fee for new contracts.

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but that hasn't stopped companies slashing their prices in anticipation for the bumper shopping event.

Broadband firm Plusnet, which is owned by BT, has dropped its unlimited broadband offering to £18.99 a month. It's also cut its typical £10 activation fee in half, and throwing-in a £75 Amazon gift card as well.

The 12-month contract also includes line rental in the price, which means you have one less optional extra to worry about.

According to Plusnet, customers on the unlimited broadband plan can expect to see download speeds around 10Mb, which is twice what Netflix recommends to stream its content in High Definition quality.

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Landline inc. | £5 upfront | £75 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card

This deal gives you reliable broadband with no risk of price hikes, but also lots of spending money for your Amazon.co.uk shopping this Christmas. All-in-all, it's one of the best broadband deals you can get in the UK right now.View Deal

For those who need a little more speed coming down the cable, Plusnet is also offering some impressive discounts on their unlimited fibre packages. For £23.99 a month, the BT-owned brand offers 36Mb average download speeds, unlimited usage, and line rental.

This 18-month fibre contract, which includes a £5 activation fee, offers an impressive £50 cashback that you can spend on anything your heart desires.

Unfortunately, both of these deals are only available for a limited time. Plusnet is only offering these discounted prices for less than a week, with the prices and activation fees set to return to their previous rates on November 6, 2018.