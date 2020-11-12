Bowflex SelectTech kettlebell BACK IN STOCK at Amazon! Do NOT wait for Black Friday for this one!

Are you after the best kettlebell deals RIGHT NOW? Tired of only seeing kettlebells in the weirdest weights, like 1 kg or 50 kg? We have good news: The Fitness Superstore has got some more stock of one of – if not the – the best adjustable kettlebells on the market today, the Bowflex SelectTech 840. This is not really a deal, as such – the highest price this has ever been on Amazon in the UK was £222 – but at the moment, being in stock and not a load of old rubbish is as good as home gym 'deals' get.

• Buy the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable kettlebell for £210 at Amazon

This Bowflex deal – described as 'unisex', as if some weights are for men or women only – gets you a very decent, durable and versatile slab of the best home gym equipment. The Bowflex SelectTech 840 is effectively six kettlebells in one, and switching between the weights is as easy as turning the dial-selector on the top of the kettlebell, just below the two-handed handle.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell | On sale for £210 at Amazon

Home weights don't get much versatile than the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell. With just one purchase, you basically get six different kettlebells and switching between then is super easy too. The space saver plastic design is not an eyesore but not too handsome either. On the other hand, given the brand's reputation, you can be sure that this kettlebell will last and won't fall apart after two uses.View Deal

Today's best Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell deals Bowflex Unisex's SelectTech... Amazon Prime £209.99 View Deal

Why should you buy the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

The Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell might not look like the cheapest home weight on the market at first glance, but once you realise it replaces six separate kettlebells, you will change your mind pretty much instantly. The available weight range is impressive (3.5, 5.5, 9, 11, 16, 18 kg) and provides a good variety so you can use the kettlebell for both single- and two-handed exercises as well.

The space-saving nature of the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell makes it ideal for smaller living spaces and especially flats. The subtle black plastic bell practically acts as a camouflage so you can hide the kettlebell in plain sight, next to a wall or in the corner somewhere.

• Buy the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable kettlebell for £249 at The Fitness Superstore

Switching between different weights was easy and the fact that you can actually switch between weights was also a pleasant thought. Whenever the last set of kettlebell swings felt a bit too much, I could just pop the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell back on the cradle, turn the dial and lighten the load.

The benefits of the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell outweigh the negatives and if you are thinking about upgrading or kitting out your home gym, definitely consider this versatile piece of home gym equipment.

Dimensions: 22.4 x 17.8 x 31.8 cm

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales

Black Friday sales around the web

Try this 15-minute HIIT workout: it will melt belly fat and leave you lying on the floor

Today's best Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell deals Bowflex Unisex's SelectTech... Amazon Prime £209.99 View Deal

If you are after other types of home gym equipment, you can buy treadmills online – as well as other cardio machines – and also buy weights online. We have a roundup of the best Bowflex deals and best cheap Garmin watch deals too, FYI!