Bowflex Selecttech 552i dumbbell back in stock in time for lockdown! Don't wait for Black Friday, this will sell out FAST

Okay, so this is not the best Bowflex deal in a sense that there isn't a big price drop involved but considering that the Bowflex Selecttech 552i went extinct in March and you can get them for RRP without having to wait three months for delivery, this is as good of a deal as it gets. Your other options are buying one for three times the price on eBay. Your call.

• Buy Bowflex SelectTech 552i0 adjustable dumbbell (single) for £249 at Amazon

We have always been a big fan Bowflex modular dumbbells and we recommend not waiting around to see if this dumbbells will be included in the best Black Friday deals: they will be long gone by then. You can buy weights online but not Bowflex dumbbells. They are as scarce as reasonable priced 16-kilo kettlebells.

Bowflex 552i Adjustable Dumbbell | Buy it for £249 at Amazon

Bowflex needs no introduction. Selecttech dumbbells are renowned for their quality and versatility as they can effectively replace 15 separate dumbbells, making them ideal for home gym environments. Bowflex Selecttech dumbbells are also very scarce nowadays so if you are planning getting one, probably now is the best time.View Deal

Should you buy the Bowflex SelectTech 552i adjustable dumbbells

Modular dumbbells are great space saving equipment for your homes. You don't have to buy a range of individual weights to be able to progress in your workout plan. Not only it is cheaper overall to have these type of dumbbells, they are also more convenient to store and use.

Dumbbells can be used for full body workouts and push pull workouts too. All the exercises that can be performed with barbells can also be performed with dumbbells, including bench presses, squats, deadlifts and more.

• Buy Bowflex SelectTech 552i0 adjustable dumbbell (single) for £249 at Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 are perfect for beginners and pros alike. It has a weight range of 2-24kg (5-52.5lbs), more than enough for even seasoned bodybuilders. The 552 use the same dial selector at the end of the dumbbell as its bigger sigling, the 1090i. Better still, the 552 is also compatible with the free Bowflex SelectTech training app for iOS and Android.

For RRP, in 2020, this is a steal. If you ever considered getting a Bowflex dumbbell, now is the time. These won't be in stock for too long.

Black Friday sales around the web