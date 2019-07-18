Bose SoundSport Free deal: you won't find them cheaper anywhere else!

It probably doesn't come as a surprise but people sweat a lot during workouts. Once a certain heart rate is reached, your body will try to bring the temperature down by sweating. It is all well and good but definitely not ideal when it comes to wearing electronic devices such as headphones during said workouts. The sweat penetrates the headphones and therefore significantly shortens its lifespan.

At least this was a case until a few years ago when the first sweatproof headphones started to emerge. Thanks to advancements in housing-technology, wearable sound devices became more resilient against external forces.

Sport headphones and earbuds have been constantly evolving in recent years and have become more and more popular. People wear Bluetooth headphones not just for their workouts and runs, but for any occasion due to their convenience factor. Having said that, runners are probably the group who benefits the most from using wireless and sturdy headgear.

Naturally, T3 has a rundown on the best headphones for running. And – even more importantly – one item from this list can be found for a very discounted price on Ebay right now. The Bose Soundsport Free hasn't been this cheap even on Amazon, like, ever.

It is a great price for these earbuds, definitely worth checking out.

Up to 5 hours of play time plus an additional 10 hours using the charging case. Track lost earbuds using the Bose Connect app's 'Find my buds' feature. £39 off at Ebay, very limited stock!View Deal

Why should you buy the Bose SoundSport Free headphones?

As we mentioned, the Bose SoundSport Free made it to to our best running headphones list, and for a good reason. In the review, we mentioned that these earbuds are best in the gym due to their slightly protruding form factor, which makes it a bit susceptible to wind interference. But in case you are concerned, just chuck your hood on and you won't be able to tell the difference.

The Bose SoundSport Free runs for 5 hours with one charge which can be extended to an additional 10 hours (!) if you keep the buds in the charging case in between uses. The case will also protect them from heavy items in your bag (looking at you, D-lock) and keep them safe and in one place.

Even if an earbud is misplaced, you can track it using the Bose Connect app's 'Find my buds' feature. Just make sure you didn't leave it in the hotel room on the other side of the continent. Even the app won't help you retrieve them.

Oh, and of course, the earbuds provide a decent enough sound output so you can enjoy your favourite song everywhere where you want to.

