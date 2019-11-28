Bose QuietComfort 35 II just went down to £199 at John Lewis for Black Friday! The war to sell off all remaining stocks of the world's favourite noise cancelling headphones just started for real

We know that the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones are £50 off at Amazon – my favourite Amazon Black Friday deal so far. That suggests the older and much beloved Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise cancelling headphones are no longer top dog, and retailer might be keen to get rid of old stock. Well guess what? In the UK, shit just got real.

• BUY BOSE QC35 MK II FOR £199 AT JOHN LEWIS NOW.

Yes, £199. In America, Amazon has the QC 35 II for $279, which is $70 off and the lowest price EVER, but just look at the Bose noise cancelling headphones deals we got in the UK and weep, America. £199 is like $27, more or less.

I'm just going to say it again in case you missed it: • Buy Bose QuietComfort 35 II for just £199 – that's £50 less than anyone else is selling it for and easily the lowest price these headphones have ever been – NOW. What part of 'NOW' don't you get? For all I know, John Lewis has messed up its pricing here.

• Shop Bose UK's Black Friday sale

• Shop Bose USA's Black Friday sale

Yes the deal is so new, it's not even appearing in John Lewis' data feed

These are the rest of the current best prices for the QC35 II.

More UK Black Friday Bose deals

USA Bose Black Friday deals

Why you should buy Bose noise cancelling headphones

Boasting fantastic noise cancelling abilities via wireless Bluetooth (though there is the option to plug in a cable, to save battery), the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 and QuietComfort 35 Mk II are rightly huge sellers, and widely acclaimed. The QC35 kickstarted the current market for premium, Bluetooth, noise-cancelling headphones, and the 700 takes the quality up a further notch.

The 700 and the Mk II version of the Bose QC35 both have a button to summon Google Assistant or Alexa, and can be used to make calls. However, only the 700 applies noise cancelling to your voice and that of whoever you're talking to. That not only means that call clarity is astounding, it also allows Alexa or Google Assistant to hear you better, reducing the frustration of misheard instructions.

Active noise cancelling for music is also absolutely superb on both headphones. It can be dialled up or down via the app or, on the 700, via a button press.

There's the option to allow audio passthrough, so you can talk to your aeroplane's air crew or listen to travel announcements, without the tiresome need to remove your headphones.

On both models, the sound quality with active noise cancelling on is very good indeed. Comfort is exemplary and the battery lasts 20 hours or so per charge.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II basically invented the market for premium wireless, noise-cancelling headphones and the QC35 II remains a stunning pair of headphones, and probably the most successful of the last decade in terms of units sold.

While the new Noise Cancelling 700 sounds very much the same as the QC35 II with music, the improved call/AI quality, touch controls and sharper styling make it a cooler product overall. However, some may miss the ability of the older model to fold away.

Black Friday sales around the web

Top deals on stuff to listen to with your new AirPods

Audible: Save 50% on your first 4-months of membership | just £3.99/month!

New Audible customers can currently get 50% off for their first 4 months of membership. That means you'll pay £3.99/month rather than £7.99/month. After the trial period ends the price will revert to the regular £7.99, but the trail can be cancelled at any time. Planning on picking up a Kindle over Black Friday? Make sure you make the most of this deal as well!View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited for free with any Echo device!

Just bought a new Echo device? This offer will get you 4 sweet months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free. The deal is available for new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited, and after the trial ends you'll be charged the regular price of £9.99/month (or £7.99/month for Prime Members), but you can cancel at any time, even during the trial period.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 4 months for £0.99

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for just 99p a month as long as you are a Prime member and you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. This offer expires on the 6 January 2020.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | US offer | 4 months for $0.99

If you're in the US, you can get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for 99c month as long as you are a new subscriber and you have an Amazon Prime account. This offer expires on the 6 January 2020.View Deal