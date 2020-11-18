Bose QuietComfort 35 II down to lowest price EVER in Amazon Black Friday deal: just £209 for Bose noise cancelling!

Looking for a Bose QuietComfort 35 II deal? Here's THE best Bose QuietComfort 35 II deal, if you're in the UK. It's definitely among the Best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Simply head to Amazon via the following handy link and save ££££, as Bose's noise cancelling headphones hit their lowest price ever at Amazon, and one of the lowest prices yet seen at any UK store. John Lewis had Bose QuietComfort 35 II for £199 last year, but that was only for about 30 minutes, and we think it may have been by mistake.

• Buy Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise cancelling headphones £210 at Amazon – this price is on the attractive 'triple midnight blue' colour finish. RRP for this was £330 so that's a saving of £120 in theory. Based on recent pricing it's about £50-£60 cheaper than normal.

Amazon also has these sought after Bose noise cancelling headphones in silver, black or rose gold, for £229 – that's still pretty good.

If you want Bose's newer flagship headphones, Amazon is also doing a solid deal on Bose NC 700. These sound very similar to Quiet Comfort 35 II with music but boast improved audio quality for calls and controlling Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

• Buy Bose NC 700 Noise Cancelling headphones for £279 – was £349 – save £70 at Amazon

What's that? You like the way Bose headphones sound but you consider this new-fangled, so-called 'active noise cancelling' to be a form of witchcraft? Don't worry, SoundLink II headphones sound much the same but have NO evil noise cancelling.

• Buy Bose SoundLink II for £118 – was £200, save a big £82 at Amazon

Yes, there is a cornucopia of Bose deals on right now, and they are all part of a broader BONANZA of headphones deals going on at Amazon right now.

• Shop all headphones deals at Amazon, with up to 30% off headphones from Bose, JBL, B&O and more.

Today's best Bose deals on headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II £209 | was £329 | Save £120 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Mk II has been for years easily the world's best selling premium noise-cancelling headphones. They sound great, the noise-cancelling is still among the very best and for probably a short period of time, they're down to £209 – their lowest ever price at Amazon in the UK. DEAL MUST END SOONView Deal

Bose NC 700 £279 | Was £349| Save £70 at Amazon

With more modern styling and greatly improved battery life and call quality, the Bose NC 700 are a slick evolution of the QuietComfort 35 II. Musically and in terms of the quality of noise cancelling they are essentially identical to QC35, but everything else has been brought bang up to date. This is arguably a better deal than the one above, if you like the styling. View Deal

Bose SoundLink II £118 | Was £200 | Save £82 at Amazon

On these around-ear headphones, also at a great price today, you get noise reduction on calls but not on music. ANC aside, sound quality is very similar to the QC35 II headphones above, and the comfortable earcups offer good noise isolation. You can keep 2 phones or other Bluetooth devices connected at once, and switch between them with ease. View Deal

Why you should buy Bose QuietComfort 35 II

"Hello? What's that? A deal on QC35 Mk II, you say?"

These Bose headphones turned the mobile audio market on its head, when they were launched 5 years ago. On fact, they are the reason that Bluetooth headphones with noise cancelling are now the most lucrative part of the world-wide headphones business.

Today, the noise cancelling and overall sound quality remain excellent. Wireless battery life is very strong at 20 hours – and you can choose to plug in a cable, which extends their life to a maximum of 40 hours. Last but not least, a special button on their silver or black casing lets you summon Google Assistant or Alexa your choice.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II continue to be big sellers, and deservedly so. At £210, they are a great deal.

