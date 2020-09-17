Boots Sale: Half-price fragrances and Fenty Beauty deals are ideal for Christmas gifts

Beauty fans, IPL groupies and lovers of electric toothbrushes, are in for a treat with the Boots End of Summer Sale 2020, which is now live. The Boots sale is bursting with top deals right across fragrances, beauty, makeup, grooming, electric toothbrushes, hairdryers and straighteners, and so much more besides. It's a great time to stock up on beauty essentials if they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price.

In a hurry and want to start shopping? Here are some handy links for you…

If you have the budget, it’s also a fun time to treat yourself to something new that you’ve been hoping to snag a juicy discount on. There are also toiletries and nursery essentials on offer too, with everything from car seats to pelvic floor trainers.

There are hundreds if not thousands of items on offer at the Boots End of Summer sale, so you’re guaranteed a bargain depending on what you’re shopping for.

As for us, these are the deals we’ll be taking home from Boots today...

Save 15% on perfume | Shop now

Who doesn't like saving money on fragrances? You can currently save 15-percent on men's and women's fragrances. There are popular brands included in the sale, such as Paco Rabanne, Dior Sauvage, Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein. View Deal

Save 15% on premium beauty | Shop now

Cheap makeup! It's the dream, right? Now you can save on almost 3000 make up items at Boots. We're not going to list them here, for obvious reasons, but it's safe to say there's something for everyone in this sale.View Deal

Save 15% on aftershave | Shop now

We hate to say it, but Christmas is coming (it's less than 100 days away) so why not be prepared and start buying some gifts early. With this aftershave sale on at Boots, you'll even be rewarded with 15-percent off!View Deal

Boots HALF PRICE fragrance sale | Shop now

Are you a really heavy fragrance user? How about this deal then! Get popular fragrances, like Dior Sauvage, Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, and DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom for up to 50-percent off!View Deal

Save 15-percent on Fenty Beauty | Shop now

Rhianna's Fenty Beauty range is hugely popular, so discounts don't come around often. You can currently save 15-percent on slected products at Boots, with the popular Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, Match Stix Matte Skinstick, and Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer all included in the sale.View Deal

