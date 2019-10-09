Bonkers SIM-only deal delivers unlimited data, minutes and texts FOR LIFE

If you're currently very content with your mobile phone, but are now out of contact and fancy freeing the data shackles while saving a dump truck load of lolly to boot, then this unlimited everything mega deal is an absolute must see.

The unlimited data deal comes courtesy of Smarty – a virtual network operated and run by Three, which has a number of perks you simply won't find available from the more recognisable parent company.

The £18.75 a month SIM-only deal includes unlimited 4G mobile data, coupled with unlimited calls and unlimited text messages. Yes, that's right. Totally, 100 per cent unlimited. It means you won't ever have to ask friends for their Wi-Fi password, or fill-out a fiddly online form in a restaurant or hotel to get access to their internet connection.

Like the Three network, Smarty doesn't ever restrict your mobile data, either – no matter how much you're using to stream box sets during your commute, bombard social media with your selfies, and call loved ones on WhatsApp, FaceTime and the like. The flow of unlimited data to your phone is never turned off and never, ever throttled.

And, what makes this Smarty deal even better is that no long, fixed-length contract is involved. This unlimited data package comes on a simple rolling monthly contract, so you can ditch the SIM-only plan whenever you want. Smarty will honour the deal price for as long as you keep the SIM too, so you could keep this bumper deal running for, literally, years to come.

No price rises, no hidden fees. If you wanted to, you could just keeping paying £18.25 and get unlimited 4G data for life.

Unlimited everything Smarty SIM-only deal | Monthly rolling contract | Unlimited 4G data | Unlimited calls, unlimited texts | RRP: £25.00 a month | Deal price: £18.75 a month

