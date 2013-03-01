BlackBerry 10 update: Gmail fix and improves Z10 battery life

BlackBerry 10 has been out for around a month and now the first major update is here bringing with it the good news that WhatsApp is launching later in March

BlackBerry has announced that the first major update for BlackBerry 10 and the Z10 is finally here bringing with it some major fixes including an improvement to the Z10 battery life as well as a fix for those who are unable to add their Gmail accounts.

In a statement on their BlackBerry 10 blog, the company said this was an update that was 'focused on your feedback' so unsurprisingly it addresses some rather big front-end issues.

First up is the news that third-party apps will now run a lot faster and smoother, welcome news considering the company has just confirmed that WhatsApp has a BB10 release date of later in March.

Secondly BlackBerry has updated the camera optimising the software to give better low-light performance without a flash after some reviews had criticised the Z10 for suffering in darkened conditions.

Another rather important fix concerns the battery life, according to BlackBerry they have made over 60 updates that will improve battery performance noticeably.

The update is available now however BlackBerry has said that it could take several weeks depending on your carrier so keep your eyes peeled.