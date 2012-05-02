BlackBerry 10 OS unveiled at BlackBerry World

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 BlackBerry World 2012 Image 3 of 8 BlackBerry World 2012 Image 4 of 8 BlackBerry World 2012 Image 5 of 8 BlackBerry World 2012 Image 6 of 8 BlackBerry World 2012 Image 7 of 8 BlackBerry World 2012 Image 8 of 8

This week at BlackBerry World the buzz has well and truly been focused on the first look at BlackBerry 10 and some of the incredible new features that are coming

RIM and BlackBerry have revealed a small glimpse of BlackBerry 10, the new QNX based operating system that will be replacing BlackBerry 7.

With always-on multi-tasking the Blackberry 10 OS allows users to always access their notifications by simply swiping across the screen, this can then be used to swap applications as well with a graphical UI that looks similar to turning a page.

The keyboard has been completely updated for touchscreen handsets with fluid 'swype-style' predictive text and the ability to 'throw' predicted words up into the copy.

The camera has also been given a huge overhaul with users able to take a picture and then select an aspect of the photo and 'turn back time' by moving a slider across the screen.

At present we've only seen a very early version of the homescreen and it appears to feature large interactive tiles which can be pulled into fullscreen implying they run fully in the background.