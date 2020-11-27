Black Friday VPN deal from Surfshark sees prices plummet to $2.21 a month

If you've had your eye on some of the best Black Friday VPN deals for a while, you'll have noticed that there's plenty of competition, and that means there are huge savings to be had. So, it's no surprise that bargain provider Surfshark is making a splash.

Already excellent value and the best cheap VPN on the market, for Black Friday anyone signing up for two years will get an extra three months free. That drops the price to just $2.21 a month, which is by far the cheapest of all the top-tier VPN services.

So, if you're looking to save some money on a really powerful VPN that punches well above its weight, Surfshark is is absolutely the best choice.

BARGAIN BLACK FRIDAY VPN DEAL Surfshark – three months free with any 24-month plan, just $2.21 a month

While Surfshark is usually a great value option, this Black Friday VPN deal offers incredible savings. If you're on the lookout for a genuinely premium VPN for a knock-down price, this is perfect. Plus, you'll get a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test the service before you commit.View Deal

What's so great about Surfshark?

While it's known as a budget option, Surfshark gives premium rivals such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN a real run for their money.

With excellent streaming performance you'll be able to watch overseas Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime, and you'll also get access to geo-restricted sites like BBC iPlayer.

On top of that, Surfshark has a wide range of top security features like Double Hop (which routes you through two consecutive servers), a kill switch, split tunnelling, and a range of protocols so you can tailor your experience.

While it's not quite as fully featured as our #1 VPN, at $6.67 a month ExpressVPN is considerably more expensive. So, if you want a bargain VPN which can pretty much do it all, Surfshark is well worth considering.