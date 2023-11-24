Black Friday sees the Dyson Airwrap drop by £80

Get the Dyson AirWrap for only £399.99 this Black Friday

If you haven't heard of the Dyson AirWrap, then where have you been It has become one of the world's most sought after multi-tool hair stylers, with users claiming it is the best hair styling device in the beauty industry. As wonderful as this sounds, it also makes it incredibly difficult to get a hold of one, let alone secure one in the sale.

After it received an impressive amount of 5 star reviews since its release (ours was one of them - check out our full review of the Dyson Airwrap), it seemed to go out of stock almost everywhere. Well, if you haven't managed to get your hands on one just yet, do not fear. They have been fully restocked just in time for Black Friday.

Whilst there's only colour that has been reduced, it's one of nicer ones. Take a look for yourself:

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer in Blue Blush: was £479.99 , now £399.99 at Dyson (save £80)

Also included is a complimentary comb and travel bag worth £55! It doesn't get much better than that, does it?

The Dyson Airwrap is the only multi-styler to dry, curl, shape and hide flyaways with the Coanda effect, meaning there's no heat damage to your hair. There are three precise airflow speeds and three precise heat settings to suit your hair and desired style. There's also a cold shot that immediately deactivates the heating element, helping to set your style and keep it held for longer.

There are 6 attachments included in the box, including re-engineered barrels that curl in both directions, smoothing brushes for straighter styles, and a 2-in-1 multi-functional Coanda Smoothing dryer harness enhanced Coanda airflow to pre-dry and finish your styles.

If you're interested in more, did you know Dyson launched new colours for the Airwrap only yesterday?