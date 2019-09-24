This Walmart half-price dumbbell deal is like Black Friday for lifters

Building or revamping your home gym? This half-price dumbbell set on Walmart is so cheap, even people outside the US might be tempted to get their hands on it. If you are in the US, though, you are in an even better position since Walmart also offers free delivery on this product. Something to take into account when otherwise you have to carry 150 lbs worth of weights to and from your car.

No need to wait for the Black Friday deals: get your gains on today with the confusingly-named CAP Barbell Eco dumbbell set. The decagonal shape of the dumbbells will not only help you perform renegade rows more easily, it will also help the weights not roll around aimlessly in your home gym. Wins all round.

• Buy CAP Barbell 150 lb Eco dumbbell set with rack at Walmart for $199.99 – save £199.60 - 50%

This set includes dumbbell pairs in 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25-pounds and also comes with a tubular-steel A-frame rack to store your weights on. The baked-enamel coating of the dumbbells creates a protective barrier against rust, chipping and dents so you can leave these bad boys in your garage without having to worry about them rusting away.

CAP Barbell 150 lb Eco dumbbell set with rack | Sale price $199.99 | Was $399.59 | Save $199.60 – 50% off at Walmart

This low emission, cast-iron dumbbell set is enamel coated that creates a a protective barrier against rust, chipping and dents. A tubular steel A-frame is also included in the set so you don't have to fabricate a makeshift weights rack yourself. Now half price on Walmart.com!View Deal

Why you should buy the CAP Barbell 150 lb Eco dumbbell set with rack?

Dumbbells are probably the most versatile home gym equipment you can get. with a pair of dumbbells, you can essentially work all your muscles.

Work on your triceps and strengthen these muscles doing overhead extensions or triceps kickbacks. Tone your shoulders doing Arnie presses, lateral raises or upright rows. You can even train your legs with dumbbells: squats can be performed with dumbbells as well as lunges and deadlifts.

Get a weights bench for your home gym and you can further extend your repertoire: bigger your chest muscles (or 'pecs') with bench presses, dumbbell flyers or straight-arm pullovers with dumbbells. Not to mention the back exercises like one arm rows or reverse flyers. The possibilities are truly endless.

If you have very limited amount of space, you can opt in for modular dumbbells like the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells or the NordicTrack Select-a-Weight 55 lb adjustable dumbbell set. With these dumbbells, you use a dial to select the right amount of plates, a super convenient way to work out indeed.