Black Friday just arrived early with these 2019 MacBook Air deals at Amazon

The brand new 2019 MacBook Air was only released in October 2019, so who would have thought it would be seeing this fantastic discount already, less than a month after it's release date and a almost whole month ahead of the Black Friday sales?

But that's exactly what's happened at Amazon UK, John Lewis and Currys, where the £1,099.00 you'll pay at Apple for the 128GB SSD storage model in Space Grey has been slashed by 10% down to just £985. The 256GB model has had a price cut, as well.

John Lewis is also offering Apple TV+ free for a year if you buy the MacBook from £49.25 per month with 0% Interest Free Credit. Links to all three retailers' deals are below.

The 2019 MacBook Air is a fast and capable machine with a gorgeous sharp, True Tone Retina display and excellent battery life. It's the third generation of MacBook Air which went on sale in October 2019, so this discount is very unexpected.

There are two models in the 2019 MacBook Air range – one with 128GGB of SSD storage and a more expensive one with 256GB of storage. Both are available in Silver, Gold and Space Grey. The best discount is for the 256GB model in Space Grey.

Apart from the storage and price the two MacBook Air models are the same: you get a 13. 3-inch Retina display with True Tone, Touch ID logon, a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 617, 8GB memory and stereo speakers with wider stereo sound offering 25% more volume than the previous generation. There's also a FaceTime camera and three mics.

Connectivity-wise, you get two Thunderbolt USB-C ports which integrate data transfer, charging and video output. The notebook weighs just 1.25kg and is 15.6mm thick.

We have no idea how long these deals will be live for so if you want a cheap 2019 MacBook Air you might want to hurry.

Want to find out more before you buy? Check out our Apple MacBook Air (2019) review for the lowdown.

