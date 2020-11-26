Black Friday Le Creuset deals at John Lewis: premium cookware, premium shop... but LOW prices

Le Creuset cookware is premium quality, which is why in most cases it comes with a lifetime guarantee to underline why its products are so, er, expensive. Well, not this week as John Lewis has a raft of best Black Friday deals on Le Creuset that’ll either get a new kitchenware collection started or let you add to an existing one.

Don't forget, this is a brand that’s used by chefs, professional ones at that, not just us culinary enthusiasts at home. Le Creuset has been around since 1925 too, so it's got great form when it comes to producing the best kitchenware you can buy.

What’s hot on the Le Creuset front? Everything if you’re using it to cook with. However, lookout for Le Creuset’s iconic cast iron casseroles, square grill pans and also its brilliantly superior pan sets. Really though, anything with Le Creuset stamped on it will provide you with quality service and produce beautiful food. So, feast on our headliner deals and then shop all Le Creuset Black Friday deals.

Want our pick of the crop? Have a look at these beauties...

Le Creuset Cast Iron 20cm Casserole and 29cm Stoneware Dish Set, 2 Piece, Volcanic | Black Friday Deal| Now £141 | Save 40%

Exclusive to John Lewis, this classic pairing comes resplendent in Volcanic, a great iconic look. But you’ll also get superior performance from these cookware items, with the casserole and dish proving to be invaluable for producing all manner of meals. Serving them up in these is a culinary treat in itself.View Deal

Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron Round Casserole Soup Pot, 22cm, Satin Black| Black Friday Deal| Now £102 | Save 40%

This delicious bargain boasts a big discount, for Le Creuset at any rate, and is a one-pot wonder. You can cook all kinds of meals in it, the design and build quality is superb and it’s suitable for all kinds of hobs, including induction. There’s a lifetime guarantee too.View Deal

Le Creuset 3-Ply Stainless Steel Saucepans and Frying Pan Set, 4 Pieces | Black Friday Deal| Now £306 | Save 40%

This immense pan set is almost, but not quite half price, which still makes it a huge bargain. There’s a 14cm non-stick milk pan, 24cm non-stick frying pan plus 18 and 20cm saucepans with lids. They’ve got Le Creuset’s innovative multi-layer technology built in to the design, making them extremely efficient. And, of course, they’re manufactured to stand the test of time.View Deal

STAR DEAL Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Cookware Pan Set, 4 Piece | Black Friday Deal| Now £300 | Save 40%

Another fantastic cookware pan set with 40% off. Features 18cm and 20cm Saucepans with helper handles and glass lids, a 26cm Deep Frying Pan with helper handle plus a 20cm Shallow Frying Pan. Created from hard anodised forged aluminium this set has a superior non-stick coating, looks great and delivers a premium cooking experience. As you’d expect from Le Creuset.View Deal

Why you should buy Le Creuset

Already the world's favourite cookware, Le Creuset is now more popular than ever and appeals to seemingly everyone, from grandparents to students. It's even big on TikTok.

The reason for that is obvious, though. Le Creuset makes well made, beautiful kitchen wares. Its signature pieces are things like the casserole and grill pan we have here but it now makes practically anything you can think of to put in a kitchen, from coffee mugs to knives to pepper mills.

With a bit of care and attention, these are purchases that should last for many, many years. A lifetime in fact.

The other thing that probably enhances the appeal of Le Creuset is that while they are certainly premium products, they're not always overly expensive because deals like the ones here are running practically 24/7/365. You just need to know where to look…

A second helping of Le Creuset offers

Le Creuset will have more deals lined up for Cyber Monday while Amazon’s ongoing Le Creuset sales bonanza is always a good bet if you’re looking to get a raft of premium cookware at bargain prices.

