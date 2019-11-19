Black Friday iPhone XR deal: get money back on amazing monthly tariffs with Mobiles.co.uk

If you're browsing the best Black Friday deals looking to upgrade to your current-gen phone, your timing couldn't be better. Mobile deals site Mobiles.co.uk has unleashed some stellar new deal on the excellent iPhone XR.

You'll be getting a brand-new iPhone XR – complete with its stylish, brightly coloured finish, and longest battery life ever on an iPhone – coupled with unlimited text messages, unlimited calls, and huge data packages, starting from 30GB and running to a massive 90GB.

You'll also get £75 cashback from the vendor, perfect for offsetting any upfront cost you might be paying. Unless you're trying to run a small business using a hotspot from your smartphone, 90GB will feel like an unlimited plan.

Best phone deals for Black Friday

Whether you stream the latest must-binge boxset on Netflix on your commute each day, back-up every photo and video to the cloud, or FaceTime with friends and family every day... there's plenty of data available here to cater to all of your needs. The 90GB data plan from O2 is available from Mobiles.co.uk for £39.00 per month, with a £50 payment upfront and £75 cashback.

Want a smaller payment month-by-month? You can grab the 30GB data plan by paying a chunkier £150 upfront, not including the £75 cashback. The plan from O2 is available for £30 per month from mobiles.co.uk. Check out both deals below:

Apple iPhone XR | O2 | 90GB of 4G data | unlimited minutes and texts | £39.00 per month and £50.00 upfront from Mobiles.co.uk

When it comes to iPhone XR, it doesn't come much better than this. With up to 90GB of data, even the most ardent YouTube and Netflix streamers are unlikely to hit the limit on this monthly plan. There's £75 cashback and plenty of data – what more could you ask for?View Deal

Apple iPhone XR | O2 | 30GB of 4G data | unlimited minutes and texts | £30.00 per month and £150.00 upfront from Mobiles.co.uk

30GB is still a huge amount of data: for casual users, or those who don't tend to stream hour-long episodes of Peaky Blinders on their phone, it's unlikely this data plan will ever run out. The total cost of this great deal (under £800 over two years) is a steal, especially given the cashback takes the sting out of the upfront cost.View Deal

If you'd rather not be on the O2 network, would prefer even more data, or would simply like to compare this deal with the competition, check out the interactive chart with every iPhone XR deal available right now...

Black Friday Deals