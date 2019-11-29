Black Friday Garmin watch deal on Amazon: this is one lightning deal you don't want to miss out on

Amazon dropped the price of this beautiful Garmin hybrid smartwatch even more! The Garmin Vivomove 3S was £179 even a day ago but for the real Black Friday, it has been drooped even lower, down to £159, for the delight of all fitness and fashion enthusiasts alike.

• Buy the Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch in Rose Gold on Amazon, Black Friday prices £159.99, was £219, you save £60 (27%)

Garmin Vivomove 3S hybrid smartwatch | Black Friday price £159.00 | Was £219.99 | Save £60 (27%) on Amazon

Stay classy this winter with the Garmin Vivomove 3S. The hidden touchscreen display reacts to your movements and is only visible when you need it. It also supports smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar View and more. It hasn't got a built-in GPS, instead uses your phone's to track your location during outdoor walk or run activities. The Vivomove 3S also includes additional activity profiles such as yoga, strength, cardio and more.View Deal

