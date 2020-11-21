Garmin Forerunner 935 is VERY cheap in Black Friday sale and other great Garmin watch deals

The best ever Garmin Forerunner 245 deal might be gone but there are plenty of other amazing Garmin watch deals left this Black Friday, both in the UK and the US. Today's main deals is the Garmin Forerunner 935, being sold for less than £300/$300 (just about), plus amazing deals on other Forerunners and many more Garmin watches.

• Buy Garmin Forerunner 935 for £299.99, was £389.99, save £90 at Wiggle

• In the USA, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 935 for $296, which is even better

There are also superb deals on other Garmin watches and bands, so you are sorted whether you want a watch for outdoor navigation and hike/trail run tracking, or a simpler fitness band.

• Shop cheap Garmin watches at Wiggle, including the Forerunner 935, Forerunner 735XT, Forerunner 45 and more

These cheap Garmin watch deals will delight both runners and non-runners alike. Read on for more details…And in case you need some extra encouragement, here are a few reasons why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 935 on Black Friday, being on the best running watch still.

Garmin Forerunner 935

Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Multi-Sport Smartwatch | Now $296 | Was $499.99 | Save $203.99 at Amazon US

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a still premium smartwatch, even considering that its successor, the Forerunner 945 is available too. Thanks to this massive price drop at Amazon, it's even more appealing! The Forerunner 935 weighs only 49 grams and its battery will last up to two weeks (or 24 hours in GPS mode). It can also provide you with top notch running, cycling and swimming metrics. Buy it now!View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Smartwatch | On sale for £226.07 | Was £249.99 | you save £23.92 at Wiggle

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is the best running watch for most runners. It has built-in GPS, supports the Garmin Coach adaptive training feature, provides VO2 max estimation, training status and race prediction times. The Forerunner 245 also supports smart notifications and, of course, tracks heart rate 24/7.View Deal

Garmin Instinct

Garmin Instinct Adventure Smartwatch | On sale for £199 | Was £269 | You save £70 at C.W. Sellors

Garmin's most popular adventure watch, the Instinct is rugged, capable and always ready for the Great Outdoors. It features a 3-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and more. the Instinct is also watch is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to MIL-STD-810G for thermal, shock and water resistance.View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3S

Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch | On sale for £169 | Was £199 | you save £30 at Currys

Looking for something less sporty? The Garmin Vivomove 3S hybrid smartwatch has many of the 'hardcore' features of Garmin running watches but houses them in an attractive case. The Vivomove 3S has connected GPS, provides smart notifications on the wrist and has a long battery life too.View Deal

Why should you buy a Garmin watch

The term 'best running watch' is almost synonymous with 'best Garmin watch': they are reliable, precise, rugged and designed from the ground-up for athletes. The best Garmin watches, just like many high-end running watches on the market, can measure heart rate and calories burned, so if you want to keep your weight gain under control.

Garmin is renowned for their running and multi-sport watches, mainly because their precision, ruggedness and user-friendliness. You can count on even the most basic models having more than enough features to track your fitness activities with high accuracy.

Garmin's GPS performance is second to none – the company started off a GPS manufacturer, after all – but over the years it mastered other aspects of tracking sport activities accurately, thanks to the user data of millions of Garmin watch users. Top tier models, such as the Garmin Forerunner 245 and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, are coveted for their precision and performance.

