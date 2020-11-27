Black Friday deals: Save up to 40% on a new mattress, with major price drops from Emma, Eve, Nectar, Silentnight and more

Black Friday is THE day to buy a new mattress, with pretty much everyone offering chunky discounts, even those trendy new brands that don't like to do sales very often. Making sense of all the different options is a confusing process, so to help out we've rounded up the best places to save right here. If you need some guidance on which brands we'd recommend, head to our best mattress guide first, as we've tested out a whole bunch to see which ones deliver on their promises.

While there are opportunities to knock several hundred pounds of a luxury option that you'd never normally be able to afford (20% off the Eve Premium Hybrid, for example), if you want something basic for the spare room, discounts on already-bargain mattresses mean you could pick a perfectly serviceable mattress up for under £100, which is practically pocket change.

Our top recommendation, however, is probably the Emma original. This mattress manages to pull off a Black Friday hat-trick, being top quality (it's a two-time T3 award winner), extremely good value, and with a discount that drops the price in line with mattresses that are half as good. Enter the code T36 at Emma for 36% off.

If you want more than just a mattress, check out our Black Friday deals roundup for big bargains on a wide range of products and retailers, too.

What are the big brands doing?

Prefer to shop yourself? OK... here are links to all the sales at major mattress brands right now.

And if you want to enter the Wild West of large-scale mattress retailers, check out the links below. Discounts are big, but there's often a whole lot to sort through to find what you actually want.

The biggest discounts: Up to half price!

Brook + Wilde Elite (double) | Was £1099 | Now £659.40 | Save £439.60

40% off! While it's not strictly a Black Friday mattress deal, this is our hot tip for a hidden saving on an excellent hybrid mattress. Use the code T40 to knock 40% off at Brook + Wilde. The top-end Elite includes two layers of springs and a dreamy memory foam topper, and you can choose soft, medium or firm (we'd recommend erring on the side of firmer).

Emma Original mattress (Double) | Was £529 | Now £343.85 | Save £185.15 at Emma

36% off any size! The Emma Original has been our favourite UK mattress for two years running, and if you read our Emma mattress review you'll see why. With three layers of foam providing pressure relief, ventilation and plenty of comfort and support it's a brilliant medium-firm mattress that'll suit every kind of sleeper. Right now you can get 36% off the entire Emma range with the code T36.

OTTY Aura (double) | Was £499.99 | Now £274.99 | Save £225 at OTTY

45% off! The Aura might be OTY's budget offering, but it's not basic. There's temperature-regulating memory foam, a washable and removable cover, 1,000 16cm pocket springs, and airflow-promoting side support. There are price cuts on all of OTTY's mattresses, but the biggest percentage saving is on the Aura.

Windsor 3000 Pocket Sprung Orthopaedic Pillow Top Mattress (double) | Was £934.99 | Now £489.99 | Save £445 at Happy Beds

51% off! If you're after a properly luxurious mattress for under half price, head to Happy Beds for the Windsor 3000. This mattress has it all: a thick layer of pocket springs, layers of both memory and reflex foam , and a plush pillow top. It's a luxurious 33cm deep too.

Cheapest mattresses: Starting under £100!

Going purely on price, these are the cheapest mattresses you can buy today. These are great basic all rounders (and actually, there are some really good mattresses in here too!).

Dormeo Memory Deluxe mattress (double) | Was £749.99 | Now £299.99 | Save £450 at Dormeo

Plus a free pillow! While Dormeo mattresses are almost always discounted, we can't ignore this Black Friday deal. This 20cm deep memory foam mattress is medium-soft, and features anti-bacterial, anti-dust mite and anti-fungal protection. The double is under £300, and you get a free memory foam pillow (just one, mind).

Ocean Gel Memory and Reflex Foam mattress (double) | Was £354.99 | Now £194.99 | Save £160 at Happy Beds

45% off! Another excellent cheap memory foam mattress, this time from Happy Beds. There's a LayGel-infused memory foam layer that promises to prevent overheating, and an additional layer of reflex foam for support. It's cheap at full price, and ridiculously so with this Black Friday discount.

Hybrid mattress bargains

Hybrids are probably our favourite type of mattress. They deliver a great sweet spot, with improved airflow that means they sleep cooler than most memory foam-only options, but you still get that custom support only memory foam can offer.

Eve Premium Hybrid (double) | Was £978 | Now £782 | Save £196 at Eve

A Which? Best Buy for 2019, the Eve Premium Hybrid was pipped to the top spot in our best mattress guide only because the Emma is so cheap – but this Black Friday there's 20% off, so it's a great opportunity to get one for a bargain price. This truly luxurious 28cm mattress includes over 1500 full sized springs and three layers of next generation foam, including our patented floatfoam.

OTTY Hybrid mattress (Double) | Was £599.99 | Now £449.99 | Save £150 at OTTY

This is our favourite hybrid mattress right now, combining 2,000 pocket springs with three layers of foam giving you a luxurious feel without the luxury price tag, as our OTTY Hybrid review attests. OTTY has recently upgraded its pocket springs, too, giving you an extra 2cm of bounce and feeling even more substantial. Order now and you can save £150, and there's up to 45% off accessories too.

Deluxe Memory Spring Rolled Mattress (double) | Was £199.99 | Now £109.99 | Save £90 at Happy Beds

Super cheap hybrid alert! This hybrid from Happy Beds was already at a price you wouldn't sniff at; now you can get it as a double for just £109.99. at 18cm deep it might be a little slimline for some, but it crams in layers of memory and reflex foam on top of a traditional coil spring system to bring you support with plenty of bounce.

Eve Original Hybrid mattress (double) | Was £769 | Now £576 | Save £193 at Eve

Discount across all sizes! Emma's Original Hybrid mattress promises you 25cm of cloud-like comfort, and almost half of that 25cm comes from its full-size 12cm springs – 800 of them. They're backed up with plenty of foam – comfort, memory and support layers – to give you all the support and comfort you need, however you sleep.

Dormeo Octasmart Hybrid Plus Mattress (double) | Was £1,399 | Now £699 | Save £700 at Dormeo

Plus free pillow and care kit! Dormeo's Octasmart Hybrid Plus has double springs: its own 5cm Octasprings, plus a layer of traditional 8cm pocket springs for extra bounce. A top layer of memory foam cradles your body while the bottom EcoCell layer provides a supportive base. And right now it's basically half price.

Emma Hybrid mattress (double) | Was £709 | Now £453.76 | Save £255.24 at Emma with code T36

Beat the Black Friday deal! The Emma Hybrid's layer of AeroFlex steel micro-coils might not look like much, but it's enough to give this mattress a pressure relief boost and extra breathability. Throw in three layers of advanced foam for extra comfort and support and you're on to a winner, especially if you use our exclusive T36 discount code.

Simba Hybrid Pro Black Friday deal (double) | Was £1,074 | Now £698.10 | Save £376

35% off all sizes! If you can afford something a little more luxurious, take a look at the new Simba Hybrid Pro. It includes up to 5,000 titanium Aerocoil springs a luxurious natural wool top layer for temperature regulation, and a dreamily soft thick knitted cover. The same deal also applies to the cheaper Simba Hybrid original.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid (double) | Was £949 | Now £649 | Save £300

Discount across all sizes! Want a softer hybrid? Head to DreamCloud. This 29cm, 5-layer hybrid has a luxury quilted top, as well as supportive memory foam and pocket springs. There's £300 off all sizes for Black Friday.

Spring mattress deals

Going old school? Memory foam may be trendy, but there's absolutely nothing wrong with a great pocket sprung mattress (we'd recommend you also consider some hybrids though, as these can bring the best of both worlds).

Silentnight Mirapocket Chloe 2800 Medium/Firm (double) | Now £499 | Up to £400 off at Very

These are big discounts on this bestselling medium/firm pocket sprung mattress from Silentnight in the Black Friday mattress sales. It boasts not one, but two layers of premium responsive pocket springs, which are zoned to deliver comfort and head-to-toe support. There's a soft knitted cover with Purotex to reduce moisture and dust-mite allergens. Also available with a soft pillowtop.

John Lewis & Partners EcoMattress (double) | Was £699 | Now £559 | 20% off at John Lewis

Discounts on all sizes! If eco-friendly, responsible buying is a priority, try the John Lewis and Partners EcoMattress range. These are partly crafted from recycled materials in a carbon-neutral+ factory in Yorkshire, and are fully recyclable at the end of their life. Choose between medium or firm tensions.

Silentnight 1400 Eco Comfort Mattress (double) | Was £429 | Now £287.99 | Save £141 at Amazon

33% off this double mattress! Amazon has some small discounts across most sizes of this Silentnight pocket sprung mattress, but if you opt for the double you can take a third off the price. It's a firmer feeling mattress with 1,400 Mirapocket springs, with a foam layer for extra comfort.

SilentNight Sleep Genius 2000 (double) | Was £599 | Now £479.20 | Save £119.80 at John Lewis

20% off! The SilentNight Sleep Genius is exclusive to John Lewis, and there are plenty of variations to choose from: either 800 or 1200 pocket springs (go for 1200 if you can afford it, for a more responsive mattress with better motion isolation), a range of firmness levels, and a pillow top for extra plushness. These mattresses are responsibly made, with environmentally-friendly fillings.

Sealy Nostromo Latex 1400 | List price £1,216.80 | Now £599 | Save £616.89 at mattressesonline.co.uk

The Sealy Posturepedic Nostromo Latex 1400 Pocket Mattress is our favourite pocket sprung mattress right now, and a Which? 2020 Best Buy too. It's zoned to provide the correct spinal alignment and pressure relief, with 1400 individual pocket springs. For comfort, there's a luxury pillow top and 2.5cm layer of soothing latex.

Top memory foam deals

Eve Original mattress (double) | Was £699 | Now £524 | Save £175 at Eve

Save on all sizes! There's up to 35% off mattresses in Eve's Black Friday sale, so if you've had your eye on the Eve Original with its three layers of breathable next generation foam, now's the perfect time to buy. At 24cm deep it has a luxury feel, and its contour zones will keep you comfortable and supported however you sleep. Alternatively, upgrade to the Premium with the same discount.

Nectar Memory Foam mattress (Double) | Was £549 | Now £449 | Save £100 at Nectar

Plus two free pillows! If its memory foam you're interested in, the Nectar is an excellent choice. This super comfortable mattress moulds to your body to provide custom support as you snooze, and there's an adaptive cooling top layer so you don't overheat. There's not a huge price drop, but this is the cheapest you'll find it, and you do get those two free pillows.

