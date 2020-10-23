Black Friday comes early with Argos' HUGE toy deals on Lego, Roblox, Paw Patrol and more

There's no need to wait for the Argos Black Friday deals if you're looking for some great toy buys – there's a giant sale with up to 50% off happening already, covering pretty much all the most popular brands, so you could be the perfect buy before the rush.

Obviously, we're expecting more Black Friday deals on toys as we get closer to the end of November, but few other sales will cover such as a wide range as this – this might be your best chance to find the perfect gift for less.

• Check out the full Argos toy sale

The page above is divided quite nearly, giving you an easy way to browse different offers and different toy brands, which all have varying levels of discounts. There are too many for us to repeat them all here, but we have picked out some that we think people should particularly take a look at below.

And if you're looking for fun at home, don't forget the best board games! We'll also be collecting all the best Lego Black Friday deals here as they come up.

Save 10% on Lego at Argos with this code

That's right – off any set! Not just a small sale selection. Maybe you want the new Lego NASA ISS set, or the amazing Jurassic Park T-rex and gates set, or some Lego City three-in-one sets, or just the boxes of mixed bricks… it's all here! At checkout, enter the code LEGO10View Deal

Up to half price off Chad Valley toddler toys at Argos

A selection as varied as the toddlers who'll play them! From wooden castles, to car runs, to wood play centres, to play mats, to little vehicles and figures, to keyboards and magnetic easels, and more.View Deal

Up to half price Fortnite toys at Argos

Posable action figures with loads of accessories bring iconic looks from the game, and who can resist the Battle Bus?View Deal

Don't forget to check out our guides to the best Christmas gifts, and we'll be bringing you the best Cyber Monday deals when the time comes.