Black Friday brings SPECTACULAR Kamado Joe Classic II Charcoal Grill to Amazon

Kamado Joe Black Friday deals for everyone! Amazon has kicked off their pre-Black Friday show with some amazing deals and it seems like there is no stopping the deals train this Black Friday. Just take a look at this Kamado Joe charcoal deal offer, slashing the price of this amazing BBQ machine in almost half.

• Buy the Kamado Joe Classic II Charcoal Grill on Amazon for $717, was $1,195, you save $479 – 40%

What's in it for you, you might ask? Well, plenty! The Kamado Joe Classic II comes with a premium 18-inch ceramic grill with cast iron cart and locking wheels, so once you set down this bad boy, it stays put and you'll have plenty of room to cook all your steaks and sausages.

Other notable features are: 2-tier flexible cooking system, the aptly named Kontrol Tower top vent, the patented Air Lift Hinge that reduces the dome weight by 96%. The Wire Mesh Fiberglass Gasket offers 10 times the life of normal industry gaskets.

Other Features and Accessories included: Stainless Steel Latch, Stainless Steel Cooking Grates, Built-in Thermometer, Finished Folding HDPE Side Shelves/Handle, Grill Gripper and Ash Tool

Get a top-specced BBQ machine for super cheap this Black Friday from Amazon. The huge 18-inch cooking surface is plenty for most and you'll get ample amount of room for all your steak and – hopefully – vegetables. Many patented features makes cooking as easy as pie.

