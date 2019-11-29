Black Friday: Amazon has an amazing 70% off men's and women's trainers

Puma, New Balance and Vans included in a deal that ends at midnight. Hurry!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By

Looking to score some new kicks for the winter? Or some serious training or running shoes to get fit in? Then this is a Black Friday deal you don't want to miss out on. Amazon has up to 50% off Puma, Under Armour and Vans trainers. But hurry, the deal ends at midnight tonight (29 November).

Here's our top three picks from the deal:

Puma Unisex Adults’ Suede Classic+ Low-Top Sneakers | Was £55 | Now £16.50 at Amazon

70% off: These classic lace-up sneakers are made from a gorgeous suede leather and come in colours to everyone's taste. High fashion for a low price.

Under Armour Men's Micro G Pursuit Trainers | Was £50.99 | Now £22.95 at Amazon

54% off: These Under Armour trainers are perfect for workouts in the gym or as road running shoes. The Micro G foam is soft and supportive and protects feet during long runs.

Puma Women's Cali WN's Low-Top Sneakers | Was £87.95 | Now £38.25 at Amazon

57% off: These retro-styled women's trainers look fantastic in white and offer superb comfort with a soft leather outer and gum rubber sole.

There are loads more more great trainers bargains to be had in Amazon's trainer sale right now, but remember to be quick - the sale finishes at midnight tonight. If you're looking for something else, then jog on over to our Best running shoes 2019 guide.

