Big arms: The science-backed fitness move to supersize your arms, revealed

Summer's here, which means in ordinary circumstances, it would be time to hit the gym and get big arms ready for beach season. However, the ongoing global health crisis has changed things somewhat: with gyms closed, fitness fans have to look elsewhere to get their gains.

For people without home gym equipment, old favourites for gaining summer body muscle such as the bench press and deadlift are no longer available. However, if you're looking for big arms, there's one move you can do with no equipment at all.

When it comes to impressive arms, many people look at "big biceps" as the benchmark. However, the triceps, the muscle group on the back of your arms, are actually larger than your biceps, meaning they have more potential to grow.

Obviously, you need to train both if you want to become a strong, well-rounded athlete: neglecting any muscle group will result in an imbalance of strength. For specifically for larger arms, doing bicep curls with a set of dumbbells is very inefficient compared to the close-grip (or "triangle") push up.

A study from the American Council on Exercise looks at tricep muscle activation during eight different moves. These included tricep dips, overhead tricep extensions with dumbbells and even the close-grip bench press.

However, nothing compared to the triangle push up, with the move activating 100% of the long and lateral tricep heads (the two different parts of the muscle group). Essentially, when it comes to activating your triceps, the largest muscle group in your arms, there's no better move than the triangle push up.

Tricep kickbacks and dips are closest, which means with a single dumbbell and a sturdy chair to perform dips on, you can create a solid arm workout with three killer moves. Handy if you're about to hit the beach.

Want to make it a more complete upper-body workout? Add in some regular push ups, which also activate your pectoral muscles and core, and pick yourself up a set of gymnastics rings.

These can be hung anywhere, from the top of a door to a climbing frame to a tree in the park. Whether you're performing tricep dips, push ups, pull-ups or rows, the added instability taxes your muscles, helping them to grow even more.

